If you've been diligent in updating iOS this year, you may have noticed that your iPhone activated a feature called SharePlay for its media services when you use FaceTime. There are ways to get rid of ShareTime if you don't want to use it. We go over the most effective steps, if any of these affect your Android phone, and what else you should know.

What you can do with SharePlay

SharePlay makes it easy to link media while on a FaceTime call. For example, you can share a song from Spotify, a track from Apple Music, or a podcast you listened to. You can also link and play games or link to the third-party media you use for your job or shared interest. It's also compatible with popular streamers like Max and Disney+.

SharePlay is great for remote calls with close friends, but not everyone likes new features like this. The chance of getting bombarded with an audio clip doesn't entertain everyone, and many have found the SharePlay notifications frustrating when using FaceTime in a traditional way.

How to deactivate SharePlay on your Apple device

Update iOS before walking through these steps. Some updates might re-activate SharePlay, so start with all apps on their latest versions, currently on iOS 17. These steps work with mobile FaceTime devices like iPhones and iPads, but FaceTime on Mac doesn't work the same way.

Log in to the home screen on your iPhone. Select the gear icon to open the Settings app. Scroll down and select FaceTime. Scroll down and select SharePlay. Close Turn off the SharePlay toggle. Close SharePlay is deactivated on your phone when using FaceTime. You won't see prompts to start a SharePlay session when using FaceTime, no matter who is watching streaming services or TV shows on your other devices.

You may still get invites from other people who use SharePlay, as it looks like Apple allows this feature to go through from the other side. Some invites may rely on your Apple TV to work. Visit the Users and Accounts section in Apple TV's TVos to select your account and switch off Shared with you. This can cut down on SharePlay invites and may be an alternative to shutting down SharePlay. If you run into trouble with SharePlay options, contact Apple support to ask questions.

Does SharePlay work with Android?

Not really. SharePlay is an Apple-only feature that works with devices like iPhones and iPads. It doesn't work with Android devices. There have been reports that some versions, like Car SharePlay, can connect to Android phones while using the browser version. Still, it isn't reliable or confirmed as an intended feature. It also doesn't help you with FaceTime screen sharing.

SharePlay at your beck and call

You can reverse these steps when you want to allow SharePlay to work again. That could be handy if you use FaceTime a lot and need to share media on a call or use SharePlay to follow a show with a loved one. Enjoy your distraction-free FaceTiming.

