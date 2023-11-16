When you stream a lot of podcasts on your iPhone or iPad, they may consume considerable space on your device. The default Podcasts app on iPhone auto-downloads five episodes of your followed podcasts and fills up the device storage in no time. Before you run into errors due to low storage warnings, use the tricks below to free gigs of iPhone space by deleting podcasts.

The default auto-download behavior on Apple Podcasts offers a neat convenience to subscribers. You can hook up your top wireless earbuds and listen to the latest podcast episodes offline. However, when you subscribe to dozens of shows in the app, the downloaded episodes may consume a high amount of space.

How much space do the downloaded podcast episodes use?

iPhone has a dedicated storage menu to check detailed space breakdowns on your device.

Open Settings on your iPhone and scroll to General. Select iPhone Storage. Close Scroll to Podcasts. Check the app size and tap it. Glance over the amount of space each podcast show takes up on your iPhone. Close Tap Edit. Select the minus (–) icon beside a podcast and tap Delete. You can also swipe left on a show and tap Delete. Close

You can't delete a specific episode from a podcast show. You must use the Podcasts app to make changes.

Delete podcast episodes on an iPhone

Unlike the iOS Settings app, you can't see the size of each show or episode in the Podcasts app. Here's how to remove podcast downloads and free up the iPhone storage.

Launch Podcasts on iPhone. Move to the Library menu. Open the Downloaded menu. Check the number of shows and downloaded episodes in them. Close Long tap a show and select Remove Downloads. You can also go into a specific show and swipe left on an episode. Tap Remove Download to delete it. Repeat the same for every irrelevant episode and get storage space back on your iPhone. Close

Tweak automatic download settings

The default Podcasts app downloads five latest episodes per show on your iPhone. You can reduce the frequency or turn off the option entirely from Podcast settings. You should also tweak podcast downloads over mobile data so that it doesn't drain your monthly cellular data.

Launch Settings on iPhone. Scroll to Podcasts. Scroll to the Automatic Downloads menu. Select Automatically Download. Close You can download the latest episode per show or keep the select two or three episodes only. Close Go back and turn off the Allow Over Mobile Data toggle. Podcasts also let you remove played downloads. Tap Mobile Data Downloads and select a relevant option. Close

You can allow podcast downloads over mobile data and let the app ask every time or when an episode is over 200 MB.

Customize download settings for a specific show

The Podcasts app also lets you customize download settings for each show. For example, you can auto-download five episodes for your favorite shows and turn off the option entirely for other podcast channels. Follow the steps below to make changes.

Launch Podcasts and go to Library. Select your subscribed shows. Tap it. Close Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner and open Settings. Tweak auto-download settings from the following menu. Turn on the option to remove played downloads in Podcasts. Close

Delete downloaded podcasts from Spotify

Some iPhone users may prefer third-party options like Spotify to listen to their favorite podcasts. Spotify has several exclusives, and the music streaming giant has invested heavily into podcasts. If you use Spotify, go through the steps below to delete your downloaded podcasts.

Launch Spotify on your phone. Go to your library. Tap Podcasts & Shows at the top. Tap Downloaded. Close Spotify filters your downloaded podcasts. Open a podcast show. Check your downloaded episodes. Tap the three-dot menu beside an episode and select Remove download. Repeat the same for other episodes and free up space on your iPhone. Close

If you use another app like Overcast or Pocket Casts, go into the respective app and delete downloaded podcasts to free up iPhone storage. The steps vary in each app.

Manage your iPhone storage like a pro

If you subscribed to dozens of shows, we recommend turning off automatic downloads in the Podcasts app. You can also tweak the settings for each podcast show.

When you switch from your old iPhone to a new one, you don't need to download your favorite podcasts from scratch. You can back up your iPhone with or without iCloud and restore the data on a new device.