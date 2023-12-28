While a Google account is typically associated with the Gmail app and access to emails, it's tied to a lot more. It controls your Drive files and folders, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Calendar data, and so on. With the amount of sensitive data linked to your account, it's important to fully log out of Google, whether upgrading to an iPhone 15 Pro Max and giving out your old device or trying to prevent data theft on your stolen iPhone. Keep reading to find out how.

How to log out from the Gmail iOS app

On iOS, you can log out of your Google account through Gmail. However, this removes the account from all the Google apps on your phone or tablet, like Maps and YouTube. Use this option before you give the device to someone else or trade it in for a new one. Here are the steps:

This only removes the account from your phone. It doesn't delete the account, so you can still use it on other devices.

Launch the Gmail app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. A box pops up. Select Manage accounts on this device from the options. A page with all the accounts you're signed in to appears. Tap Remove from this device next to the account you wish to remove. Close

The process can be replicated on other Google apps like Google Docs and Google Drive.

How to log out from the Gmail web app

You can also log out of Gmail via the web app. Here's how:

Go to mail.google.com on your iPhone's browser. This takes you to the Gmail inbox. Tap the hamburger (three-line) menu icon in the upper-left corner. Select your email address from the top. A drop-down menu appears. Close Select Sign out of all accounts and follow the instructions. Close

How to log out from the iPhone settings app

Aside from Gmail, you can use your Google account to receive emails through the Apple Mail app and synchronize contacts via iOS Contacts, calendar data through iOS Calendar, and reminders using the Apple Reminders app.

Follow these steps to remove your Google account through iOS settings:

Open the iPhone settings app. Tap Mail to enter the mail settings. Select Accounts to display the active accounts on your device. Close Tap Gmail to open the settings of the specified account. Tap Delete Account. A box pops up asking you to confirm the deletion. Select Delete from My iPhone to sign out of the said account. Close

How to log out remotely on your computer

While the previous methods require you to have access to the device, you can sign out of Gmail even if you're without your iPhone or iPad. This is useful if your device is stolen. Turn on your computer and follow these steps:

Go to myaccount.google.com in your browser and log in to your account if you aren't signed in. Navigate to the Security tab. Go to the Your devices section and click Manage all devices. This shows all the devices currently logged in to your Google account. Select the device from which you want to sign out. Click Sign out. You're asked to confirm. Select Sign out. You must sign in again when you connect the device to the internet and open Gmail.

You can also sign out of all your devices by changing your Google account password. This automatically removes your account from every device except the one you used to make the change and the device used to verify your logins.

How to sign in to Gmail with another account

What if you don't want to log out of your Gmail account? You can switch to another account by following these steps:

Open the Gmail app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select the account you want to use from the options. Close

The above steps only work if you previously signed in to other accounts on the Gmail app. To add a new account, tap Add another account.

Control Gmail access on your iOS devices

Whether you're passing on your iPhone or protecting it from unauthorized access, the above methods ensure you're completely logged out of your Google account on the device. If you want to get rid of the account, see our guide on deleting your Google account.