Live Voicemail is Apple's version of a live voicemail transcription service, part of its visual voicemail offerings. It uses software to scan a voicemail, guess what it's saying, and create a brief transcript of the voicemail while it is being recorded, not afterward.

This timesaver helps you identify what a voicemail is at a glance and decide if you want to take a call that you would otherwise let go to voicemail. While accurate, it gives a good summary and is a valuable feature when handling iPhone-related voicemails. This guide shows you how to get the benefits of live voicemail on your phone.

How to set up Apple's live voicemail feature

In many cases, live voicemail is turned on and activated after downloading iOS 17. But sometimes, it doesn't work out or gets turned off. You must activate everything to get this function if you have a new iPhone.

Live voicemail is only available in North America.

Here's what to do:

Log in to your iPhone home screen. If this is your first time using your iPhone or setting it up for calls, select the Phone icon at the bottom of the screen. In the new phone menu at the bottom of the screen, select the tape recorder icon to go to Voicemail. Follow the prompts to create a voicemail message and set a password. You don't need to create a voice recording, but setting up this stuff before moving on to live voicemails is important. With voicemail set up, exit it and select the Settings menu. Scroll to find the Phone section and select it. Locate Live Voicemail in the Phone settings and select it. Close Make sure that Live Voicemail is toggled On.

A real-time transcript appears on your notifications screen when an incoming call goes to voicemail. It displays a photo of the contact if you have one. This is a transcript shown from voicemail. To talk to the person, take the call while they are still recording.

You won't get some live voicemails, even with the feature turned on. For example, if your iOS software believes that a phone call is potential spam, it doesn't route them to voicemail. The voicemail service doesn't work when your iPhone is turned off or out of range.

You can send a call immediately to live voicemail by selecting the tape recorder icon when a call appears on your iPhone. Use this function to get a real-time transcript when you want it. Otherwise, the full transcript appears in your visual voicemail section in the Phone app after the call is completed.

Does live voicemail work with calls coming from Android phones?

Apple's live voicemail should work with all kinds of incoming calls, with the caveats mentioned above. As long as a person has begun leaving a voicemail, live voicemail should kick in no matter what kind of phone it's coming from, including Android.

Is there any way to get this live voicemail feature on Android?

Android phones have access to a variety of voicemail apps with many visual voicemail features. However, we haven't come across anything like Apple's live voicemail. For now, it's an Apple-only service.

Your live voicemail transcripts await

With live voicemails activated, you can get live updates on the message someone is recording and if it's worth your time. If the feature is annoying, turn it off in the Settings menu. Learn more about how to set up voicemail features with different carriers as a backup.