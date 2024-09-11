Unlike Apple, Google left us high and dry without a built-in journaling app on Android. However, that shouldn't discourage you from creating an ideal digital diary on your Android phone. Thanks to third-party developers, we have no shortage of journal apps on the Play Store. After testing dozens of apps, I shortlisted the top five that rival Apple's offering and, in many ways, surpass it in style. Here are the five best Android journal apps to transform how you capture your daily thoughts and experiences.

5 Journey

Journey is a feature-rich solution to collect your thoughts and reflect on your memories. The Material You UI is gorgeous, with rounded elements and pastel colors that seamlessly vibe with your device wallpaper.

Journey offers multiple templates like goal setting, weekly review, personal development plan, atomic habit scoreboard, mid-year reflection, and more when you create a new entry. You can insert your location, attach activities (like eating, walking, and flying), insert sentiment, and more.

Other noteworthy features include a calendar view, a dedicated media tab, an atlas to check your journal entries on a world map, and the ability to publish your daily thoughts on services like Ghost, WordPress, and Tumblr. You can also explore Zapier integration to connect Journey with third-party apps.

My favorite add-on is Gemini integration. Powered by Gemini, Journey offers an AI assistant to give quick answers from your entries. For example, you can ask it to summarize what I did on my summer Paris trip. It gives a detailed breakdown in no time. You don't need to go through multiple entries to find relevant details.

Journey offers multiple plans, which start at $5 per month or $40 per year. There is also a lifetime plan for $130.

4 Day One

Day One is a popular journaling app on the Apple ecosystem and is available on Android. Automattic, owner of WordPress, acquired Day One in June 2021 and expanded its lineup of online writing platforms. As for Day One on Android, the company has been closing the gap with its iOS counterpart.

Day One offers a rich text editor, detailed journal stats to keep you motivated, a neat calendar and map integration, a dedicated media tab, and a handy On This Day section to browse memories. You can also create multiple journals and share a relevant one with your better half or friends. The template section is bleak compared to Journal. It also doesn't score high on the user interface.

The company offers a robust free plan. The Premium plan starts at $2.92 per month (when billed annually) and unlocks unlimited entries, journals, audio recordings, voice-to-text transcriptions, and more.

3 Journal it!

Like Journey, the Journal it! app is high on aesthetics and functionality. Whether you want to write a journal or plan, track goals, plan routines, track habits, or manage tasks and personal projects, this app can be your go-to solution.

With multiple personal development tools built-in, Journal it! aims to become your ultimate life companion that documents your life on the go. When you create a new entry, you have two options: Journal and Planner. You have ample options to craft the perfect daily entry in your digital diary.

The Home menu carries a dedicated dashboard with templates, goals, stats, trackers, and more. You can also use the timeline view to understand how your week or month progressed. It even integrates with your Google Calendar to display events.

My only gripe with Journal it! is the learning curve. Although the interface looks fine, it's too busy and may discourage some users from exploring it. Aside from the subscription model, it offers a one-time license option.

2 Daylio

Daylio is one of the most popular cross-platform journal apps. Unlike the solutions above, it doesn't bombard you with endless options to create an entry. Daylio focuses on simplicity and gets the job in a few taps.

When you create a new entry, select your mood, pick an activity, enter a quick note, photo, or voice memo, and tap Save to create an entry. The app is customizable. You can edit moods and activities, design templates, change colors, and use widgets to insert your moods quickly.

A Daylio subscription starts at $5 per month or $36 per year. A lifetime license costs $60. It's also a part of Google Play Pass.

1 Reflection

Reflection is another robust journal app on Android that prioritizes simplicity over features. It uses a beautiful gradient theme and has a straightforward UX. It removes the extra clutter often found in other journal apps.

Reflection doesn't skimp on essentials. You can insert tags, bookmark entries, hide private ones from prying eyes, explore templates, and use text editing tools. It also comes with Depth AI, which helps you create your daily entries quickly.

While Reflection has done a solid job of keeping the bloat away, I'm not a fan of the dedicated Guides tab at the bottom. It shows useful guides on different categories and doesn't add value to the user experience. The Premium plan starts at $6 per month.

Essential digital diaries to capture your thoughts

For those intending to write their daily entries on a desktop, I suggest using Journey or Day One. Both platforms provide desktop and web versions. What are you waiting for? Try these apps, and you'll wonder why you envied Apple users. If you don't want a dedicated journal app for jotting down your thoughts, explore the best note-taking solutions. Some popular options, like Evernote, Obsidian, and Notion, have a daily note template that gets the job done.