Summary Emergency SOS via satellite allows iPhone 14 and 15 series users to contact emergency services in remote areas without Wi-Fi or cellular coverage.

Connection times and message delivery may vary when using satellite connectivity, and a clear view of the sky is necessary for optimal signal reception.

The feature encrypts messages for privacy, and preparatory steps such as updating iOS and setting up the Medical ID are recommended for optimal usage.

Emergency SOS via satellite is a new feature that allows you to connect your iPhone to a satellite and text emergency services, share your location, or contact roadside assistance. While you may hopefully never have to use it, this can be a great way to establish contact if you're stranded in a remote location without access to Wi-Fi or cellular networks.

This feature is only available on newer iPhones, specifically the iPhone 14 and 15 series. You can't use this feature if you have an older iPhone or a top-tier or budget Android smartphone.

How Emergency SOS via satellite works

Emergency SOS via satellite is only available if you're in an area that doesn't have Wi-Fi or cellular coverage. The availability of this feature does not turn your iPhone into a satellite phone. You can't use the Emergency SOS via satellite feature to send text messages and make calls as you would with a traditional cellular network. This feature is a fallback emergency system.

Your experience using satellite connectivity to establish contact will likely differ from using your regular cellular network. For instance, connection times may vary based on the length of your message, your location, and the availability and status of the satellite network.

You may have trouble connecting to a satellite when you're surrounded by obstructions or heavy foliage. You should, ideally, have a direct view of the horizon and the sky to improve your chances of connecting to a satellite network.

Messages may take up to 15 seconds to go through, even in perfect conditions. That's less than ideal. However, this feature works in combination with other safety options on your device. For example, you can send your medical ID data from your iPhone's Health app when establishing emergency contact.

How to use Emergency SOS via satellite on your iPhone 14 and 15

Check that your device runs the latest iOS version before using the Emergency SOS via satellite feature on your iPhone. Then, go to the Health app on your device and set up your Medical ID. Fill in the necessary details about your medical conditions, allergies, and medications. Doing this allows you to send this information when you establish contact with emergency services via satellite connectivity.

After you've been through these preparatory steps, here's how to use Emergency SOS via satellite:

Make an emergency call. Your emergency call goes through if your device has any network coverage. You won't have to connect to a satellite. If you can't connect to a Wi-Fi or cellular network, try a few common fixes to reestablish connectivity. Select the Emergency Text via satellite option that appears on your screen when there is an absence of both Wi-Fi and cellular networks. Tap Report Emergency. Close Answer a few questions regarding the assistance you require, if you're injured, and so on. You should be able to lock on to a passing satellite. Follow the on-screen instructions on your iPhone and turn right or left to avoid a blocked signal. Close

You should have a clear view of the sky and horizon to improve your chances of connecting to a satellite. It's best to hold your iPhone in your hand. You don't have to hold your smartphone up, but you have a better chance of establishing satellite connectivity if you don't place your device in your pocket.

Try the Emergency SOS via satellite feature demo

Apple offers a demo mode to help you grasp how this feature works. You can experience the feature without putting yourself in an emergency situation. Here are the steps you'll follow to try the demo:

Step outside and ensure you have a clear view of the sky. Turn on Location Services. Navigate to Settings, scroll down, and tap Emergency SOS. Go to the Emergency SOS via satellite section and select Try Demo. Read and follow the on-screen instructions to connect your iPhone to a satellite.

The Emergency SOS via satellite demo turns your cellular network off to give you a preview of the feature. It doesn't contact emergency services or emergency responders.

You must reside in a country where this feature is available to try the demo.

iPhone models that support Emergency SOS via satellite

The Emergency SOS via satellite feature is available on the following Apple devices:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

You can't access this feature on the iPhone 13 or an earlier model. You must have access to a new iPhone model that's updated to iOS 17 to use this feature.

Countries with Emergency SOS via satellite feature availability

The Emergency SOS via satellite feature is available in 16 countries, including the US and Canada. You can connect to satellite service if you're visiting the US or Canada, provided you didn't purchase your iPhone 14 or 15 in Hong Kong, Macao, or China.

Privacy and data sharing when you use satellite connectivity

The Emergency SOS via satellite feature encrypts messages you send. Apple decrypts these messages before passing them to the relevant emergency relay center or emergency services dispatcher. Emergency service centers and the relay provider may retain messages you send to improve their services.

Prepare for satellite connectivity to ensure your safety

The Emergency SOS via satellite feature on the newer iPhones is an advancement in ensuring your safety via continuous connectivity. Like the crash detection feature, this is something you hope you never have to use. Still, it pays to update your iOS, set up your Medical ID, and learn what you need to do to connect to a satellite.