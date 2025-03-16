Nearly a decade ago, Apple burst into the mid-range market in a big way. The first-gen iPhone SE went for a different strategy after a failed — albeit semi-beloved — attempt with the iPhone 5c. By effectively creating a smartphone out of a parts bin, Apple was able to develop a low-cost iPhone that shoppers might be lured in by. An iPhone 5s chassis here, an at-the-time new A9 chip there — it wasn't pretty, but at $400, it was successful at tempting people into Apple's walled garden.

For two additional generations, the company followed the same strategy, utilizing older designs with newer specs to create a smartphone for well under $500 that people might actually want. The iPhone 16e, however, does not. With a modernized design and (nearly) the same processor available across the entire iPhone 16 series, it's clear Apple wants you to think of this as every bit as impressive as the rest of its current-day lineup. However, unlike the iPhone SE, this device has some mixed-up priorities, and its $600 price tag just makes Apple's compromised experience stick out that much more.

Price, availability, and specs

The iPhone 16e starts at $600 for the 128GB version, but you can drop $700 or $900 on the 256GB or 512GB models, respectively. It's available through Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Boost Mobile, though you'll need to be a new customer when buying the device through Apple on Boost's new network. It's also available as an unlocked device, and unlike other iPhones, there is no $30 surcharge for buying one without selecting a carrier. You can have any color you'd like, as long as it's either black or white.

Specifications SoC Apple A18 Display type Super Retina XDR OLED Display dimensions 6.1" Display resolution 1170 x 2532 RAM 8 GB Storage 128, 256, and 512 GB Battery 3279 mAh Charge speed 20 W (wired), 7.5 W (wireless) Charge options Wired, Wireless (Qi standard) Ports USB-C SIM support Dual eSIM Operating System iOS 18.3 Front camera 12MP Rear camera 48MP Cellular connectivity 5G (sub-6 GHz), LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity NFC, Satellite, Express Cards Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm (HWD) Weight 167 g IP Rating IP68 Colors Black, White Stylus No Price Starting at $599 Expand

What's good about the iPhone 16e?

Believe it or not, there are a few things to like about Apple's new "low-cost" iPhone, and it all starts with the design. Putting the notched display aside for a moment, the 16e — specifically in the white colorway I'm reviewing here — feels like a throwback to the iPhone 5 and 5s, two of my favorite designs ever introduced by the brand. The silver frame paired with the matte white glass looks so clean, and some of Apple's removed features, like Camera Control and the single lens, help in this regard.

I know we've all gotten used to two, three, or four lenses protruding from the back of our smartphones, but there is something so simple and elegant about the iPhone 16e's single lens. It's a look I didn't realize I missed until unboxing this phone, and I wouldn't mind seeing other companies dial back their lens selection on more affordable smartphones. Quality over quantity, in other words.

Despite the relatively affordable price, the iPhone 16e feels as premium as the standard iPhone 16. While I'm a fan of the Pixel 8a's plastic back, it looks, feels, and sounds like plastic, and that's not the case with this phone. Apple's decision to keep the Action button here, rather than revert to the traditional slider like on the iPhone 14 this replaces, is also commendable. While I still think iOS is far too limited in what this tool could do, I'm all in on shortcut buttons like this.

Beyond the design, the iPhone 16e nails all the basics you'd want in a daily driver. The screen, while 60Hz, looks excellent indoors and out. Battery life is rock solid; even on days I utilized wireless CarPlay, I don't think I ended a day below 30 percent. I'm not sure if that's any better than the regular iPhone 16, but it's good nonetheless. Speakers, haptics, the clickiness of its buttons — Apple has, perhaps unsurprisingly, nailed the basics to make a good piece of hardware, and that's not always true in $600 Android phones.

All of this extends to the internals as well. I've seen some reviewers applaud Apple's move to 128GB of storage here, but in my eyes, that's the absolute bare minimum any device should ship with in 2025. The more impressive spec is its A18 SoC, the same chipset that ships in the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro. Well, almost the same — while all three phones have 6-core CPUs, the GPU here has been sliced to just four cores, compared to five cores in the iPhone 16 and six in the Pro series.

If it matters, I haven't noticed. That might say more about my own gaming habits, which are fairly non-existent on mobile outside of Balatro these days, but if you're a die-hard mobile gamer, you'll probably want the power promised by the Pro series anyway. For the vast majority of mobile games — and, truly, of any application on the App Store — the iPhone 16e delivers.

It'll likely last for years, too. Apple doesn't specifically promise software updates to my knowledge, but its track record speaks for itself. Expect six or seven years of iOS updates at least. Of course, the features that ship in those later upgrades will always remain up in the air.

What's bad about the iPhone 16e?