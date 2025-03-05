As an Android enthusiast, I found the launch of the Apple iPhone 16e disappointing. Although I don't worry about the device's viability, I don’t like what it could mean for the Android marketplace. Android OEMs have a nasty habit of following Apple’s lead, and a more expensive entry-level phone might be the excuse they need to pump up prices and put a lid on the hyper-competitive midrange Android market we’ve enjoyed the last few years.

If Android manufacturers were to pick a point to break with Apple’s trajectory, now would be the best time for consumers.

An awkward configuration

I’m all for the spirit, but Apple makes some weird choices

I was a big fan of the third-generation iPhone SE. I loved that Apple offered an entry-level device under $450 that still had enough horsepower to provide a solid user experience. However, I was jealous that other Android manufacturers, like Samsung, didn’t do something similar. I’d throw my hard-earned money at a remake of the Galaxy Note 9 or Note 4 with updated internals, and I know I’m not alone. Unfortunately, Apple didn’t follow the exact blueprint of the old iPhone SE, opting for a different price point for its new iPhone 16e.

Many Android manufacturers point to Apple’s prolonged financial success as a reason to keep copying the company’s actions, but it’s an annoying trend.

I knew Apple would probably increase the price of the phone that replaced the iPhone SE. A guy can dream, but given the increased costs we’ve seen over the last few years, $430 would be unrealistic. What I didn’t expect was the $600 price tag. Such a hefty wallet hit immediately rules out most budget buyers, who may have stretched to pick up the iPhone SE in the $400 range because of its value.

In addition, Apple made some odd choices for a $600 phone. It still only sports a 60Hz display and lacks MagSafe, which is an awkward omission. It also includes only one camera sensor, another limiting factor at such a high price point. Compromises were always tolerated on the iPhone SE, but expectations are raised when the price is raised.

As Apple goes, so does Android

I don’t know why it’s like this

Many Android manufacturers can point to Apple’s prolonged financial success as a reason to keep copying the company’s actions, but it’s an annoying trend. We lived through the removal of the headphone jack brought on by Apple. I’ve endured countless Android skins with more and more features and aesthetics that look like they were designed in Cupertino, and I’m dreading the day when Android OEMs remove the physical SIM card slot.

I hope Apple doesn’t start rushing to make midrange and entry-level budget phones more expensive. If companies see Apple doing well with the iPhone 16e, which is entirely possible with carriers' low monthly payments, they might try to follow suit. It would be a disaster for users, but I’m having difficulty envisioning a world where companies don’t gravitate toward Apple’s strategy when they see success. We’ve already seen Android midrange prices creep upwards. I’m hoping this doesn’t give companies the green light for more.

Midrange phones have been my favorite

I don’t want to see that market dry up

I’ve enjoyed many midrange Android devices in the last couple of years. Companies have produced fantastic value phones, including the Google Pixel 8a, several Motorola phones, and Samsung’s Galaxy A55. A strong midrange market sets Android apart, allowing for competition under $500 that you’ll never see on the Apple side. I’m concerned about the higher price of the Galaxy A56 this year, and I’m hoping it's not a sign of things to come.

I’m comforted that Android devices offer more in the midrange than the iPhone 16e. The OnePlus 13R looks like a fantastic value compared to the iPhone 16e. Even the Galaxy S24 FE compares favorably. If there is to be a race to the top of the midrange with higher prices, I only wish there was a continued focus on better specs for the customer.

Competition is the only saving grace

Variety and competition have always kept Android manufacturers in check. No one could get too far away from the pack because another company would swoop in and claim the market share left behind. Unlike at the flagship level, there are more options in the US in the midrange and budget segments, and I hope that competition keeps the Samsungs and Googles of the world from following Apple’s lead.

I don’t necessarily care that Apple didn’t put everything it should’ve into the iPhone 16e, but I do worry it’ll give Android phone makers ideas. We’ve already seen a lack of innovation from Samsung at the flagship level, content to let carrier upgrade cycles drive Galaxy S25 Ultra sales. What would stop the company from doing the same in the midrange? If Apple successfully sells the iPhone 16e, it will be to casual users who walk into their Verizon store and look for the cheapest monthly payment they can get on an iPhone. I don’t need Samsung looking at that model with envy for its midrange phones.