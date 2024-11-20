I might not like it, you might not like it, but if you're in the US, it's time to face facts: the vast majority of smartphone shoppers around us are, at the very least, considering the iPhone these days. Whether it's due to the peer pressure of iMessage-enrolled friends or the diminishing amount of Android-based alternatives available on the market, Apple's advantages in North America continue to increase with each passing year.

Simultaneously, though, the iPhone feels like it has reached a sort of crossroads. Changing market trends and political pressure in the EU alike have pushed iOS into all sorts of new directions, leading to the most Android-like iPhone experience we've seen yet. Months ago, I would've told you that was cause for concern, another nail in the coffin for any hope of a resurgence in Android's US-based popularity. Having used the iPhone 16 Pro Max over the course of the last month, however, it paints an entirely different story.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 7 / 10 Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max is an impressive piece of smartphone hardware. With a massive 6.9-inch display, a beefy battery capable of lasting two days on a charge, and a flexible camera system, it gives the best of Android a run for its money. It's just too bad iOS is on a downhill trajectory, and no amount of AI fluff seems ready to change that. Pros Big, bright, colorful display

Fantastic battery life

Photographic Styles help bring life back to photos

Apple's hardware remains excellent as always Cons iOS 18 is messy, buggy, and unfinished

First group of Apple Intelligence tools is a letdown

Photographic Styles are weirdly annoying to set up

Pricing, availability, and specs

New year, same story

The iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,200 for the 256GB model, with upgrades to 512GB or 1TB available for $1,400 and $1,600, respectively. It's available on practically every carrier, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, along with plenty of MVNOs. You can also pick one up through retailers like Best Buy and Apple's own storefronts, both physical and online. It comes in four titanium-branded hues: black, white, natural, and an all-new desert shade.

Specifications SoC Apple A18 Pro Display type Super Retina XDR OLED Display dimensions 6.9-inch RAM 8GB Storage 256, 512GB or 1TB Battery 4,685mAh Charge speed 25W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless Ports USB-C SIM support eSim Operating System iOS 18 Front camera 12MP wide Rear camera 48MP wide, 12MP periscope, 48MP ultrawide Cellular connectivity 5G Bluetooth 5.3 Weight 227g IP Rating IP68 Colors Black, White, Natural, and Desert Price $1,200 Expand

Design and display

When does 'big' become 'too big?'

Outside the color options available, Apple made practically no changes to the core Pro Max design in this year's iteration. You'll find the same flat edges on every mainline iPhone since 2020, paired with the titanium chassis introduced last year. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is slightly longer and wider than its predecessor and, as a result, weighs around six grams heavier. At 8.25mm, though, it's just as thick as last year's phone — anyone hoping for a thinner device will need to watch for Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Slim.

Like last year, I like Apple's overall design, but it's hard to feel particularly impressed when you're on the fifth iterative upgrade. More than that, though, the iPhone 16 Pro Max's larger display — the reason for the more expansive dimensions — actually makes the device feel too large in my hands. I had a similar problem with the Galaxy S24 Ultra; sometimes, some devices are just too big. Minimal bezels and curved corners aside, I never felt comfortable holding this phone.

In fact, unlike the iPhone 16 (and presumably, the similarly sized iPhone 16 Pro, though I don't have that on hand), this phone feels too large and unwieldy to trust without a case. Throwing any level of acceptable protection on this $1,200 smartphone just makes it feel that much bigger, compounding the overall problem. Surprisingly, the taller, slightly wider build of the iPhone 16 Pro Max breaks what was otherwise a perfectly acceptable design just 12 months ago, but here we are.

Oh, and a note on those colors. Having seen the iPhone 16 Pro Max in its new Desert Titanium colorway, I simply do not understand what Apple was thinking. Even Google supplies its Pro-branded phones with at least one semi-colorful colorway. The regular iPhone 16 looks stunning in its Teal and Ultramarine tones this year; can we please move past the idea that enthusiast consumers don't want a splash of color?

Outside its size, I don't have much to say about the iPhone 16 Pro Max's 6.9-inch display. It's massive, bright, and punchy without looking too oversaturated. The big change this year seems to come from its ability to drop down to 1 nit of brightness, whereas last year's model stopped at around 2 nits. It's a great display, but it's not best-in-class — I still prefer the 6.3-inch Super Actua panel on the Pixel 9 Pro.

Other hardware and what's in the box

Camera Control isn't particularly good at, you know, controlling your camera

The Action button makes a return this year, and it's as limited as it was in 2023. I have no idea why Apple has limited this particular shortcut to a single action when its other additional hardware button is trying to do so much. Still, maybe we'll see some additional options for double or triple taps in iOS 19. For now, though, it remains my dedicated flashlight trigger.

That aforementioned "other button" is Camera Control, and outside of Apple Intelligence, it's the most noteworthy change this year. It's a hybrid mechanical-capacitive button that pulls triple duty as a camera shortcut (using a single tap if the screen is on; double tap if the screen is off), a shutter button, and a dial for swapping between modes and settings within the viewfinder. Put simply, it is the exact opposite of the Action button: convoluted to the point of actual madness.

During my time with both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the smaller, cheaper iPhone 16, I've found myself using Camera Control on occasion. It does work well as a camera shortcut, even if it's in a slightly awkward spot for quick presses. It's also okay as a shutter button, though its firmness means the occasional blurry shot from pushing too hard, too quickly.