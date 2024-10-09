For those who want an excellent camera phone, the choice is simple: Google Pixel or iPhone. Sure, Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best Android phones, and it has the camera specs, but even our review's title reinforces the fact that it's the best "unless you take photos." More importantly, it and other high-end models from Apple and Google are expensive. The best base-model phone for camera performance will almost certainly be the Google Pixel 9 or the iPhone 16, which both start at $800.

I spent more than a week using the two flagship phones side-by-side, snapping over 100 pictures with each phone. They went with me to work, parks, hikes, night markets, and many more places over that time. All those photos have taught me a lot about how the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 handle photography, and I know which one I prefer more.

How the hardware stacks up

Both the iPhone 16 and Pixel 9 have impressive sensors

Before we dive into camera samples, let's quickly review the hardware each phone packs within its rear camera system.

ThPixel 9's main shooter is a 50MP, f/1.68 sensor, and the ultrawide lens is a 48MP, f/1.7 lens. By comparison, the iPhone 16's camera stack has a 48MP, f/1.6 main sensor and a 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens. Neither phone has a dedicated telephoto, so both opt to use sensor crop to deliver optical-quality zoom at 2x.

In the groups of photos below, the first image in each series was shot on a Pixel 9, and the second was captured on an iPhone 16, unless otherwise stated.

The Google Pixel 9 narrowly beats the iPhone 16 in daytime quality

Both are great, but the Pixel 9 fights off shadows and overexposure better