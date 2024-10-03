While there are plenty of great Android flagships, Apple's iPhone is the primary competitor for most smartphone makers, at least in the US. The latest iPhone 16 series is no exception, bringing features that aren't available on any Android flagship. Here are a few iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro features I'd love to see Android OEMs adopt for their flagship devices.

5 A dedicated camera shutter button

Effortless control over your camera

One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series is its new Camera Control button. This pressure-sensitive button sits on the right side of the phone, below the power button. It allows you to launch the camera app, capture photos and videos, and control settings like aperture, zoom, exposure, and tone. All without navigating through menus.

Although Sony has included a dedicated camera button on its Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 series since 2019, it doesn't offer the same functionality as the iPhone 16's Camera Control. I'd love to see Android manufacturers adopt this feature. While Android phones offer shortcuts like double pressing the lock button to open the camera, a dedicated camera button would make it easier to access the camera and perform actions quickly. This could bring Android flagships closer to the iPhone in terms of content creation capabilities.

4 Photographic Styles

Get the exact look of your photos

Another iPhone 16-exclusive feature I wish Android flagships had is Photographic Styles. Every Android flagship has a unique image processing pipeline, and the way they render photos can vary. Phones like the Google Pixel have features like Real Tone to produce natural skin tones. However, not all phones offer such features, and there's always something you want to tweak about a picture, whether it's skin tone, shadow details, or vibrancy.

With the iPhone 16, Apple gives users granular control over how they want their photos to look. This is what I want to see on Android flagships: the ability to fine-tune a photo's appearance while shooting or after it's taken. You can adjust contrast, white balance, shadows, and more in most gallery apps. However, Photographic Styles is like having color grading controls built into your camera, which I'd love on my Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Speaking of which, Google, it's time to give Snapseed some proper love and updates.

3 48MP ultra-wide camera sensor

Ultra-wide shots with more clarity and detail

Apple has always been late to the game when it comes to upgrading camera sensors. While most Android flagships have had high-megapixel main cameras for years, Apple jumped to a 48MP sensor with the iPhone 14 Pro. But that's changing with the iPhone 16 Pro, which features a new 48MP ultra-wide lens for high-resolution ultra-wide photos and videos. And, as surprising as it is, not all Android flagships offer high-megapixel ultra-wide cameras.

Take the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, for instance. It comes with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and it is one of the weak points of the phone. Images lack sharpness, and the difference in quality is noticeable. While Samsung is reportedly addressing this in its next update, and devices like the Pixel 9 Pro XL already have a 48MP ultra-wide lens, I hope to see all Android flagships adopt higher-resolution ultra-wide sensors for clearer and less noisy ultra-wide shots, not some Android flagships.

2 4K/120fps video recording in Dolby Vision

Cinematic-quality videos right from your phone

Apple iPhones have long been the go-to choice for users who want the best video recording. The iPhone 16 Pro gives customers another reason to stick with it. The device records up to 4K at 120fps in Dolby Vision, a feature still missing on flagship devices from major Android makers like Samsung and Google.

While some smartphones, like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, support this capability, it isn't standard. Adding this feature would be a game-changer for content creators and everyday users. Imagine watching ultra-clear, high-quality videos of your hiking trip on your Dolby Vision-capable TV straight from your phone.

1 Qi2 wireless charging

Next-gen wireless charging with faster speeds and better efficiency

I also want to see Qi2 wireless charging come to Android smartphones. Apple introduced MagSafe for iPhone in 2021, and the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) made the Qi2 standard available to everyone in 2023. Yet, here we are, almost in 2025, and not a single Android flagship has adopted it.

Some HMD smartphones support Qi2, but none of the Samsung, Google, or OnePlus flagships support this feature. Qi2 would allow Android devices to charge at higher speeds (up to 25W) and eliminate the hassle of aligning your phone perfectly on the charging pad. Not only that, but Qi2 will unlock other features like support for a range of accessories, making it a no-brainer for Android OEMs.

There's a thing or two Google, Samsung, and others could learn from Apple

It's 2024, and the flagship race is more competitive than ever, but Apple remains the best player. The iPhone 16 Pro may not have reinvented the wheel, but it's packed with enough thoughtful features to make it one of the year's best smartphones. Google, Samsung, and other Android makers should take note and consider bringing some of these features to their devices before they fall behind.