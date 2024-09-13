Another year of Apple has really grown to become just that: another year. At least, that's what we think of it. And by "we," we of course mean the Android Police podcast and Joe Maring, mobile editor for Digital Trends who happened to be at Apple Park this week for the big launch. That leaves us with some questions about how the deck is stacked against Google and whether there are opportunities to be taken here. We dive in.

Also:

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0