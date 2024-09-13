Another year of Apple has really grown to become just that: another year. At least, that's what we think of it. And by "we," we of course mean the Android Police podcast and Joe Maring, mobile editor for Digital Trends who happened to be at Apple Park this week for the big launch. That leaves us with some questions about how the deck is stacked against Google and whether there are opportunities to be taken here. We dive in.
- 5 takeaways for Android users from Apple's September hardware event
- Apple's new iPhone 16 is here showcasing a feature Android OEMs should copy
- Apple really wants you to switch from Android to one of its new iPhone 16 models
- Apple’s lackluster iPhone 16 updates leave the door wide open for Google
- iPhone 16 and 16 Pro hands-on: all about the button | Digital Trends
- Apple Watch Series 10 hands-on: a bigger upgrade than you think | Digital Trends
