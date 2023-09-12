Summary Apple has unveiled a significant upgrade to its Roadside Assistance feature, now benefiting from robust satellite support, as many Android OEMs have also championed advancements in satellite connectivity.

Apple's partnership with AAA offers two years of free Emergency SOS and Roadside Assistance services to new iPhone 14 or 15 series device owners, and satellite connectivity allows users to get help while outside cellular coverage areas.

Google is also working on a similar satellite emergency messaging feature, potentially providing a wider reach than Apple's geographically confined Emergency SOS feature on the iPhone.

The race for dominance in satellite connectivity among leading smartphone manufacturers is accelerating at an impressive pace. Apple, ever the innovator and never one to trail its competitors for too long, has recently unveiled a significant upgrade to its Roadside Assistance feature. This enhancement, unique to recent iPhone models, now benefits from robust satellite support.

As reported by The Verge, during the iPhone 15 launch event that was streamed on YouTube and other platforms, Apple revealed its partnership with AAA to offer satellite-powered Roadside Assistance on both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models. This collaboration means that anyone purchasing and activating a new iPhone 14 or 15 series device will enjoy two years of free Emergency SOS and Roadside Assistance services. The assistance provided aligns with AAA membership terms, while non-AAA members can access services on a pay-per-use basis.

This US-only service, launching initially, is an extension of the Emergency SOS via satellite feature introduced with the iPhone 14 last year. It enables users, especially those out of cell or Wi-Fi range, to text AAA for assistance in emergency situations that don't warrant a 911 call — such as getting locked out, running low on fuel, or facing a flat tire. The satellite feature does necessitate a clear line of sight to the sky, hence it might not be functional in dense forested areas.

Note: Roadside Assistance talk starts at 50:34.

This move by Apple could be seen as a response to the Android community's rapid advancements in satellite connectivity. Several companies at MWC 2023 showcased their efforts in this domain. Samsung, for instance, revealed that its Exynos Modem 5300 has achieved satellite connectivity, hinting at more advanced future offerings that could support image sharing, video sharing, and two-way satellite text messaging.

Meanwhile, MediaTek plans to outdo Apple's satellite connectivity capabilities. At MWC 2023, the company announced its new satellite connectivity chip and several devices incorporating this tech from Bullitt, Motorola, and Cat.

Notably, Google has also been hard at work on a similar feature to the one Apple just announced. Teaming up with Garmin Response, Google is set to add satellite emergency messaging functionalities to Google Messages, potentially rolling it out across more than 150 countries at launch. This venture could provide Google an edge over Apple's geographically confined Emergency SOS feature on the iPhone 14.

Satellite connectivity is unmistakably shaping our technological future. Observing major tech players, like Apple, delve deep and seamlessly merge this innovation into daily-use gadgets stirs enthusiasm. Apple's strides in this space add a clear benefit for iPhone users. Yet, it's undeniable that the Android community is matching pace, showcasing their commitment and prowess in harnessing satellite tech. With each announcement and collaboration, the race tightens, pushing boundaries and enriching user experience. It's a thrilling era for mobile communication, making us anticipate what's next in the ever-evolving tech landscape.