Every morsel of gravity in the world hits the downhill this episode on the Android Police podcast with OpenAI sacking CEO Sam Altman while Apple outsteps Nothing in bridging the gap between iMessage and the rest of the modern texting world - and there's a very good reason why now was the time for the company to get on board with Google and RCS. But we start things off with Daniel out in Los Angeles not talking about how Tony Hawk was at MediaTek's own summit this week. It's all chaos, all the time.
02:39 | MediaTek
- MediaTek goes big on its 8 Gen 3-rivalling Dimensity 9300
- Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 sounds like the Goldilocks of midrange chipsets
13:41 | Nothing Chats
- Nothing's new chat app brings iMessage to Android
- Nothing's iMessage solution might not be as secure as we thought
- Nothing pulls its iMessage app from the Play Store following privacy disaster
21:59 | Apple Sets Out for RCS
- Apple is adding RCS support to the iPhone next year
- Why Apple finally decided to adopt RCS on iPhone
- "How iPhone Violates Apple’s Accessibility Guidelines," by Kevin Voller | Medium
44:54 | Androidlescence
55:59 | OpenAI
- The Fear and Tension That Led to Sam Altman's Ouster at OpenAI - nytimes.com
- OH GOD OpenAI board in discussions with Sam Altman to return as CEO - The Verge
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
