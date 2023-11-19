Every morsel of gravity in the world hits the downhill this episode on the Android Police podcast with OpenAI sacking CEO Sam Altman while Apple outsteps Nothing in bridging the gap between iMessage and the rest of the modern texting world - and there's a very good reason why now was the time for the company to get on board with Google and RCS. But we start things off with Daniel out in Los Angeles not talking about how Tony Hawk was at MediaTek's own summit this week. It's all chaos, all the time.

02:39 | MediaTek

13:41 | Nothing Chats

21:59 | Apple Sets Out for RCS

44:54 | Androidlescence

55:59 | OpenAI

Will Was Here

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0