On this Android Police podcast, the big story is Gemini. Google is floating trial balloons for its multimodal large language model that's set to go against OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo products. We ask where the rush was and what can be done with this next-gen gen AI. Also on the menu, Beeper Mini gets us closer to global rich messaging continuity, and we give a quick dose of our iPhone 15 review. With Titanium.

02:44 | Gemini

36:56 | Beep This

1:02:41 | Lastly

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0