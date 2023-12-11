Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
On this Android Police podcast, the big story is Gemini. Google is floating trial balloons for its multimodal large language model that's set to go against OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo products. We ask where the rush was and what can be done with this next-gen gen AI. Also on the menu, Beeper Mini gets us closer to global rich messaging continuity, and we give a quick dose of our iPhone 15 review. With Titanium.
02:44 | Gemini
- Google just released its GPT-4 rival Gemini AI, and you can use it starting today
- Google Gemini: Everything you need to know about Google's next-gen multimodal AI
- Every new feature in Google's December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop
36:56 | Beep This
1:02:41 | Lastly
- iPhone 15 Pro Max review: The phone everyone else is choosing
- YouTube Music will finally replace Google Podcasts for good in April 2024
