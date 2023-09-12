Summary Apple announced the iPhone 15 series today, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The company also showed off two new smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

All four phones switch to USB-C, a first for an Apple smartphone. The more affordable iPhone 15 and 15 Plus pick up the Dynamic Island and A16 SoC from last year's Pro models, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max include a new titanium design, faster data transfer speeds, and an Action Button in place of the mute switch.

While the phones have some notable upgrades, especially when it comes to their camera systems, they still lag behind the vast majority of Android phones on the market today in some crucial ways — including, most notably, refresh rates on the non-Pro models.

While both staff and loyal readers of Android Police alike are (im)patiently awaiting for Google to unveil the Pixel 8 in New York on October 4th, it's hard to completely ignore the other company releasing new iterations of some pretty popular smartphones today. Yes, it's Apple announcement day, practically a holiday for plenty of tech fans across the web, and while AP might not be as focused on today's event as other sites, it's still worth exploring the four smartphones that might keep your friends and loved ones from switching to our favorite Android phones — no matter how many times you explain what RCS is.

Apple's announcement primarily focused on its smartwatches and smartphones today, with the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 leading the charge. Both are primarily spec bumps from their respective predecessors, utilizing the new S9 SiP chipset with a refreshed architecture to maintain battery life while bringing UWB and on-device Siri across both models. Small upgrades are the status quo for wearables these days; the Galaxy Watch 6 was fairly similar to the previous Galaxy Watch 5, while the upcoming Pixel Watch 2 looks to follow that pattern.

But really, the phones are likely to grab the most attention. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are set to rival Google and Samsung's upcoming flagships for the next twelve months. For the most part, the iPhone 15 Pro series keeps the same design as last year, with a handful of improvements. A titanium chassis helps reduce overall weight on both phones — and considering the iPhone 14 Pro Max weighs just 13g less than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, it's a welcome site — while slimmer bezels bring the screen closer to the edge than ever.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus gain their very first Dynamic Island, officially killing Apple's original notch design for good. Unfortunately, Apple has kept 60Hz panels on these $800+ smartphones, which — if I'm being frank — is no longer acceptable in 2023. It's no longer just flagship Android phones beating Apple here; even $200 budget offerings like the Galaxy A14 sport a 90Hz refresh rate, and while I'd expect the actual quality of the two panels to be night and day, these 60Hz panels still feel inexcusable in comparison.

If there was one rumor Android users paid attention to this year, it was Apple's forthcoming switch to USB-C. It's here, effectively ending any need for your iOS-owning friends to ask what type of cable you need (or, you know, vice versa), and it arrives alongside USB-C-ready AirPods. The Pro series in particular is using USB 3.0 for faster 10Gbps data transfers, while the standard iPhone 15 models are just using USB 2.0. Likewise, the two Pro models swapped their mute switch for a new customizable action button that, I'll be honest, I wish was on every smartphone.

Aside from the new port, there's not much else worth getting excited about under the hood. Apple is bumping the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus up to the A16 SoC first seen in the iPhone 14 Pro series last year, while this year's Pro lineup gets the brand-new 3nm A17 chipset. Apple is claiming it's a perfect mixture of performance and efficiency, with a 20% faster GPU while

Finally, let's touch on the cameras in all four phones. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus get a new 48MP f/1.6 main sensor that, as with all camera upgrades these days, should deliver better low-light performance than their predecessors. The ultra-wide lens, however, remains unchanged for yet another year. On the trypophobia-inducing Pro lineup, Apple took the opposite approach, keeping the main sensor at 48MP (albeit with a larger sensor) complete with different focal length options. The ultra-wide and zoom lenses on both devices receive — you guessed it — boosted low-light performance.

The Phone 15 Pro Max is getting an exclusive all-new periscope lens capable of 3x and 5x zooms, nearly doubling what the iPhone 14 Pro Max was capable of a year ago. It's a much needed change; Apple's way behind the competition here, and even at 5x, it's hard to be impressed compared to the 10x periscope lens on the Galaxy S23 Ultra — one that went viral recently thanks to an impressive clip filmed at a Taylor Swift concert.

And that's the iPhone 15 series. All four phones will be available from September 22nd, with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus keeping their respective $800 and $900 starting prices from last year. The iPhone 15 Pro sticks at $1,000, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a whopping $1,200 — or, you know, two-thirds of the foldable of your choice. If USB-C is the one thing that's been holding you back from jumping over to Apple's ecosystem, this post could very well serve as a fond farewell from the world of Android. For everyone else, well, October 4th is just a few short weeks away.