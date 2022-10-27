For a long time, Google left Android for tablets languishing. After the tablet-only Honeycomb 3.0 Android version in 2011, the company gradually simplified the standard Android interface to resemble an overblown phone. While manufacturers like Samsung jumped in the hole left by Google to create some of the best Android tablets you can get right now, it's clear that Apple all but won the tablet market.

This lack of proper competition has also led to a feature creep in iPadOS, which has become increasingly complex to use if you want to get the most out of it. That's where Google can come in with Android for tablets. The company could give its tablet interface the right balance of features and useful, tablet-optimized apps without overwhelming users with too many navigation paradigms, multitasking gestures, and complicated widget systems.

The state of iPadOS

Apple just launched iPadOS 16 alongside macOS Ventura and iOS 16.1. With the newest tablet operating system from the company, the interface feels even closer to what you get on a laptop than any other mobile-first operating system. Apple introduced Stage Manager, a new optional windowed mode for iPadOS. It allows you to open multiple apps in windows, resizing and moving them around as you need. It's a neat idea, but it adds another piece to the complex puzzle that is iPadOS.

Even before then, iPadOS had ventured away from the touchscreen-only modus operandi that Apple has stuck with adamantly all these years. The addition of a touch-like cursor to the Magic Keyboard, an optional accessory for the iPad, suddenly made it possible to use the iPad as a proper laptop replacement. You don't need to lift your fingers from the keyboard anymore as you are typing.

One could argue that the trend to make the iPad significantly more complex started when the company introduced the option to split the screen to show two apps side-by-side. This makes many workflows more efficient and helps with casual things like looking at your Twitter feed while watching a video. But it also came at the expense of a more complex system, where you sometimes move app icons around to create split-screen interfaces and sometimes to change the layout of your homescreen.

These additions to iPadOS aren't bad and are obviously meant for power users. However, most people won't ever touch features like Stage Manager, and many may never go beyond a split view between two apps. Those who are interested in a device like the 9th gen $330 iPad might never intend to use it for anything but entertainment such as video streaming, gaming, and maybe chatting with friends and family. There is simply no need for these features for a majority of users.

The benefit of the ever-more complex and Mac-like interface might be waning even for power users. After all, you could get a proper MacBook for the same money and get support for desktop-class programs that are much better at these split-screen, multitasking, and window-management things.

With this in mind, Apple didn't do itself any favors with its new $450 iPad. And this is a chance for Google and its newfound interest in tablets.

The state of Android for tablets

We're looking at long years of stagnation on the Android side of things. Only manufacturers like Samsung have long tried to keep innovating with new features, often opting for similar feature sets as what the iPad has. After years of passively watching, Google finally took back control of software development with Android 12L, its first big-screen-focused release in ages. Following further improvements in Android 13, we're now looking at a consistent idea of where Google wants to take the tablet interface with its mobile operating system. Things are looking nice and simple.

Google focuses on split-screen interfaces that use the additional horizontal space tablets offer when held in landscape mode. Google envisions that everything that can be split into a dual-pane view should be split like the notification bar, which offers notifications on the right and quick settings toggles and the media player on the left. This also goes for other apps, with Google encouraging developers to create dual-pane layouts for display menu items on one side and content on the other whenever it makes sense.

Google also makes it easy to use a split-screen interface, helping you have two apps open at once. For one, the company finally added a taskbar to the bottom of its big-screen interface, with the option to pin a selection of apps. These can easily be dragged and dropped to the right or left side of the screen to open a split-screen view with the app you're currently viewing in full-screen mode. It's something we know from the iPad, but while Apple made it a point to make that system ever more complex with options like Stage Manager, Google keeps things simple and touchscreen-focused.

It's an almost ironic situation. Android has long had a reputation for being a bloated system, with skins like Samsung's TouchWiz cramming every feature under the sun into a phone to differentiate it from the competition. Now, it feels like iPadOS is the system that offers more features that regular users might never touch much.

A Google Pixel Tablet for the masses

Google's focus on the essentials may be borne from its position as a company that is just entering the market again, but it could be working out in its favor. It might be just the thing Google needs to succeed and become a big advantage once Google is ready to launch the Pixel Tablet. If done correctly, the company could sell the Pixel Tablet as a simple and affordable alternative to the new, more expensive iPad—as long as the Pixel Tablet costs less than that.

Google seems to be in a great position to undercut the iPad with price and features. On top of the Android features and design paradigms discussed above, the company wants to position the Pixel Tablet as a smart home device first and foremost, alongside the company's Nest Hub lineup. As far as we understand, the Pixel Tablet will include a magnetic dock in the box, allowing it to serve double duty as a tablet you can carry around and a smart home Nest Hub, all at the same time. We are usually skeptical about these jack-of-all-trades designs, but pairing a tablet with a smart home hub makes sense in many people's lives.

Google's idea is supported by Samsung. The company recently launched a Smart things Hub in its domestic market of South Korea, which is what the Pixel Tablet wants to be: a tablet that lives on a magnetic mount and serves as a hub for your smart home most of the time. Google can count itself lucky if Samsung doesn't release this tablet in other markets before the Pixel Tablet, but it proves that other competitors see value in a product like this, too. Even Apple is rumored to release an iPad that serves as a smart home hub, so the idea isn't far-fetched.