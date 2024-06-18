Fourteen years after the first iPad and nine years after the first iPad Pro, Apple has launched new iPad Airs and Pros. The latter are the best tablets Apple has ever made, and I’d argue that they’re the best tablets, period. The new iPad Pros introduce the concept of Tandem OLED displays, where two OLED displays are stacked to provide the deepest, most immersive experience ever. They’re not the first tablets with OLED — the best Android tablets have had OLED displays for many years — but the Tandem OLED makes for the best tablet display.

Beyond the display, the new iPad Pro has a powerful M4 processor. This is the same processor expected to power new Macs later this year, but sadly, iPadOS still can’t take advantage of all that power. The new iPad Pro isn’t just about internal changes; Apple made this redesign lighter, faster, and better than ever. These changes also extend to the radically improved Magic Keyboard and the new Apple Pencil Pro. The new iPad Pro isn’t compatible with previous generations of the keyboard or pencil, meaning you’ll have to stump up almost $500 more to buy them again.

Despite the flaws of iPadOS and the extensive outlay, the iPad Pro (2024) is the best tablet I’ve ever used. The 11-inch version is perfect for most tasks, but the 13-inch version is excellent for everything. There’s nothing this tablet can’t do, and for once, I’m using it for much more than just watching movies.

Portable pick Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2024) 9 / 10 $944 $999 Save $55 The 11-inch 2024 iPad Pro is the best 11-inch tablet yet. This year's model includes a tandem OLED display for brighter images with drastically improved contrast ratios, the powerful new M4 Apple silicon chip at its core, and a redesigned build that makes it the thinnest Apple device ever made. Pros Excellent Tandem OLED display Impressively thin and light Stage Manager is phenomenal for multitasking The new Magic Keyboard is perfect for typing Great overall battery life Cons Very expensive with all the accessories IPadOS still needs improving Cameras are average at best $944 at Amazon

Editor's Choice Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) 9 / 10 The 13-inch iPad Pro is the best tablet yet. It's the flexible MacBook alternative I've been waiting for, built with immense speed, productivity, and enjoyment in mind. It's perfect if you want a quasi-laptop replacement. Aside from the high price, the iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) is now my new favorite way of working, and I use it more than my MacBook Pro. Pros Excellent Tandem OLED display Impressively thin and light Stage Manager is phenomenal for multitasking The new Magic Keyboard is perfect for typing Great overall battery life Cons Very expensive with all the accessories IPadOS still needs improving Cameras are average at best $1276 at Amazon



Price, Availability, and Specs

It's not cheap, but for once, it's worth it

Apple is known for its iterative updates and occasionally raising prices when it makes these, so it should be no surprise that a major update also brings unwelcome price increases.

The new iPad Pro has an 11-inch display (the same size as before) and a 13-inch display (replacing the 12.9-inch model). Both models start at $200 higher than the previous generation, but the price is justified for once based on the considerable improvements.

Starting price iPad Pro 11-inch (2024) iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) RAM 256GB $999 $1,299 8GB 512GB $1,199 $1,499 8GB 1TB $1,599 $1,899 16GB 2TB $1,999 $2,299 16GB Wi-Fi + Cellular +$200 +$200 Nano-texture display +$100 (1TB/2TB only) +$100 (1TB/2TB only)

The base storage has been doubled from 128GB to 256GB, and if you choose the 1TB or higher model, you’ll get 16GB of RAM. You can also select a new nano-texture glass display with a matte finish, but I don’t think it's worth the extra cost.

There are also new optional accessories that you’ll want to buy. The redesigned Magic Keyboard is fantastic, and I consider it essential if you want to use the iPad Pro as more than just a media player. There’s also the new Apple Pencil Pro, and neither iPad Pro supports the second-generation Apple Pencil.

All of this adds up to a considerable outlay. With the accessories, the minimum you’ll spend is $1,427 for the iPad Pro 11 or $1,777 for the iPad Pro 13. I’ve opted for the iPad Pro 13-inch vs iPad Pro 11-inch (2024) as it is better overall for productivity, the Magic Keyboard is more comfortable for typing, and the weight is more evenly dispersed for a lighter in-hand feel. Regardless of size, you’re getting the best tablet that money can buy, bar none.



Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2024) Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) SoC Apple M4 Apple M4 Display type Tandem OLED Tandem OLED Display dimensions 11" 13" Display resolution 1668 x 2420 2064 x 2752 RAM 8GB, 16GB 8GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery 8,160mAh 10,290mAh Charging speed 30W 30W Charge options Wired Wired Ports USB Type-C 4 (Thunderbolt 3), Magnetic Connector USB Type-C 4 (Thunderbolt 3), Magnetic Connector SIM support eSIM eSIM Operating System iPadOS iPadOS Front Camera 12MP 12MP, Center Stage Rear Camera 12MP 12MP Cellular connectivity 5G 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Dimensions 249.7 x 177.5 x 5.3mm 281.6 x 215.5 x 5.1mm Weight 444g (Wi-Fi), 446g (5G) 579g (Wi-Fi), 582g (5G) Colors Silver, Space Gray Space Gray, Silver Stylus Apple Pencil Pro (not included) Apple Pencil Pro (not included)

Design and Hardware

Thin, light, and sexy

It looks like any other iPad Pro, but the iPad Pro (2024) is significantly thinner and lighter than previous generations. The effect is transformative: the iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) and Magic Keyboard weigh 1,246 grams combined, just six grams heavier than a 13-inch MacBook Pro M3. This is by design: this is the closest we’ve come to a portable touchscreen alternative to the Mac.

From the front, you’ll be hard-pressed to tell the difference between this and other generations of the iPad Pro, at least until you turn the display on. There are slight differences in the position of the magnetic Smart Connector for the Magic Keyboard, so previous generations of the keyboard won’t work.

The iPad Pro 11-inch (2024) next to the iPad Pro 13-inch (2024)

The iPad Pro (2024) is also the first to run Apple’s new M4 chip. Built with AI in mind — even though iPadOS can’t take advantage of it yet — it's incredibly powerful and makes using the iPad Pro (2024) an absolute joy. The M4 chip puts the iPad Pro up against the latest wave of Windows computers powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, and the hardware is ready for the fight.

Display and Speakers

Two is better than one

Close

Apple introduced its new Ultra Retina XDR display, which uses Tandem OLED technology and stacks two OLED displays together. It’s significantly more enjoyable than the MacBook Pro 14’s display, so hopefully, the upcoming rumored OLED MacBook utilizes the same display stacking technology.

I have used an OLED TV for years and love Samsung’s Galaxy Tab range for its phenomenal displays. The iPad Pro surpasses that, and Tandem OLED will likely be the next display frontier on which companies compete. It’s brighter, vivid, and stunning and keeps you returning for more.

The display is the best on any tablet, but the speaker on the new iPad Pro isn't as premium as last year's, even though it's good enough. You'll notice the difference in this year's model if you’re using it to listen to music or value audio fidelity. This is likely due to the smaller sound chamber caused by the thinner body. It’s a trade-off that won’t be right for some people, but I think it is worthwhile for its benefit elsewhere in the iPad Pro (2024).

Software and Performance

All that power with nowhere to go

The most common online reaction to the iPad Pro announcement is the one we’ve heard before: it can have the latest M-chip and all the power, but the software won’t take advantage of it. This is mostly the case, although that statement overlooks the power of the Stage Manager. Halfway through this review, I switched from using the original iPad multitasking (limited to an adjustable split screen) to Stage Manager. The result completely changed my thoughts on iPadOS.

Stage Manager combines traditional iPad multitasking with PC-like desktop and window management. It’s nearly identical to how I’ve always managed Windows on the Mac, but it makes iPadOS a much stronger Mac replacement.

It’s not new, but Stage Manager is much smoother than before and, finally, a viable way to multitask on the iPad Pro. I particularly like the freedom in the size and layout of different windows. Still, you can easily switch to this adjustable side-by-side layout reminiscent of the original multitasking.

That said, iPadOS still needs improvement to reach parity with the Mac. Many websites don’t play nice in Safari on the iPad Pro if you want to code on the go. The Escape key on the Magic Keyboard doesn’t work in all apps, and even Apple’s apps sometimes don’t work as planned.

This could be due to the dueling architectures in play. iPadOS was originally a fork of iOS, and more Mac-like features have been added over time. It’s meant to bridge the iPhone and Mac, but Apple needs to decide if it wants to adopt more Mac-like or iOS-like features.

Three windows in use in Stage Manager

This is most prevalent in multitasking: Apple asks whether you want to use Stage Manager or traditional multitasking. However, even if you pick Stage Manager, there’s still an iOS-like app switcher panel. You must close apps from there (or the three buttons at the top of the app window) as you can’t close apps using the Mac shortcuts.

Apple needs to decide whether it wants a touch-based or Mac-like UX as the primary for iPadOS; I hope they choose the former as there are far too many apps that only offer basic iPad apps, even though they have full-fledged Mac apps.

Stage Manager makes iPadOS great for many daily tasks.

For most people, iPadOS can easily replace a Mac for everything, including basic photo and video editing. The USB-C port supports Thunderbolt and DisplayPort, so you can easily connect multiple displays, although iPadOS doesn’t handle it as smoothly as macOS. As it turns out, iPadOS is more than good enough for many of my daily tasks, and I opt to use the iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) more than its smaller sibling.

Cameras

One less camera, but don’t be that person

Please don’t use the iPad Pro to take photos at a wedding or other environment: your phone has a better camera, and a bigger screen does NOT mean a better camera.

Now that’s out of the way: Apple has taken a different approach to the cameras this year, dropping the ultra-wide in favor of a single camera that seems more focused on professional use cases by videographers than regular consumers. In this regard, the camera works, but I still think it’s better to use an iPhone camera with Final Cut Pro.

The iPad Pro 2024 features a 12MP f/1.8 main camera, just like its predecessor, but it drops the 10MP ultra-wide camera. It’s unclear why Apple made this move, but it still comes with LiDAR and an upgraded True Tone flash. The result is a tablet that can take good enough photos and videos, although, again, there’s very little reason to do so.