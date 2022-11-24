Source: Apple 2021 Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) $400 $500 Save $100 Don't sell Apple's smallest tablet short; it packs a lot of power and versatility in such a tiny package. With the A15 Bionic chip powering the tablet, you'll quickly speed through your daily tasks. Plus, due to its extreme portability and Apple Pencil (second generation) support, it's the perfect tablet to take anywhere you need a notepad or a good book! $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

The redesign of the 6th-generation pint-sized tablet brought the iPad Mini into the modern tech world by including a USB-C port, upgrading the cameras, and changing the form factor to make the iPad Mini 6 an absolute joy to use. Plus, this is the best deal we've seen on the latest model so far, taking it from being a bit on the pricey side to the right in the sweet spot for a tablet just like this. Even if you're an Android fan, you may want to consider this for your next tablet.

Being only a year old, it's not likely that the day-to-day price of the iPad Mini 6 will come down anytime soon, so if you've been looking for the right time to buy, now is your chance to get a steal. This truly is one of the best Black Friday tablet deals you can score.

Why you'll love the iPad Mini (6th Generation)

While Apple's bigger tablets often receive a lot of fanfare, the iPad Mini has had dedicated fans for a long time, and once you start to take a closer look, you'll see why.

First, the portability can't be beaten. You can so much more comfortably take the iPad Mini 6 with you anywhere you want and have access to a full-functioning tablet. No laptop bags or fancy sleeves are required; stuff it in your backpack, book bag, purse, or maybe even a large pocket, and that 8.3-inch screen is ready and waiting for its moment to shine.

Second, the upgraded cameras make it an incredible device for video chatting with family and friends and even taking in virtual meetings for work. The 12MP ultra-wide camera records HD video, so you'll look clear on all your video calls, and the standout feature, Center Stage, will help keep you in the center of the frame no matter what you're doing.

Last but certainly not least, the iPad Mini makes the perfect e-reader and notepad for reading your favorite books and reviewing PDFs and other documents. Plus, if you have an Apple Pencil, jotting down quick notes and reminders or even signing some contracts is super convenient.