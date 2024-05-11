This week, Apple held its "Let Loose" iPad event. During the keynote, the Cupertino company revealed its refreshed iPad Air. Powered by the M2 chip, Apple’s new iPad Air will launch with both 11- and 13-inch models. I like Apple's approach to the midrange tablet, and I believe Google would be smart to replicate it for Pixel Tablet 2.

Google has yet to formally announce a successor to its Pixel Tablet, which was released in 2023. The latest tablet from Google features a 10.95-inch 2560 x 1600 pixel LCD display, with a 60Hz refresh rate. If Google aims to refine and improve its tablet line, introducing a slightly better Pixel Tablet with display size options is the way forward. It inherently gives consumers options depending on their needs and lifestyles.

Two display sizes to cover all the use cases

Time to grow and elevate the Pixel Tablet

Source: Apple

Apple has been routinely offering varying size options across its iPad families. The 2024 iPad Air is no different. Launching in an 11- and 13-inch model, iPad Air can cover a range of tablet shoppers. The Google Pixel Tablet is in a bit of a unique situation, but can still take advantage of a similar strategy.

A 10.95-inch display is a good starting point for Google’s device. If the company hopes to iterate on its tablet line, offering 11-inch and 13-inch options (or close equivalents) could help a future Pixel Tablet 2 support many different users. Some only want a tablet as an e-reader, which an 11-inch model would be fantastic for. The same can be said for a kitchen companion used for recipes. However, a 13-inch display is a fantastic option for content consumption. Whether you’re watching an episode of Baby Reindeer on Netflix or queueing up a game from the Play Store, a bigger Pixel Tablet would make the experience more immersive.

Granted, this is all variable. Depending on the user’s eyesight, a larger display would be preferred for reading. Content consumption can also be done on a smaller device. Either way, Google would be wise not to force all Pixel Tablet users into the same 10.5-inch bucket. Give some choices to the user base and the market will react.

Related Google's surprise cheaper Pixel Tablet simply can't beat Apple's iPad At $349, the iPad simply outshines the first-gen Pixel Tablet in every way that matters

Lean into smart displays more with a larger screen size

What's better than a smart display? A bigger smart display, obviously

Google’s Pixel Tablet is in a unique spot. The company positions the device as a tablet as well as a smart display. The original model is complimented by the Charging Speaker Dock. The device provides a magnetic connection, charging the Pixel Tablet while adding a full-range driver for audio. It’s a great addition that makes the Pixel Tablet stand apart from the competition, especially now that it's optional.

If Google were to introduce a larger model, it could begin tackling the untapped potential of the Pixel Tablet. Google could leverage its Pixel Tablet to compete with the likes of Amazon’s Echo Show 15, the wall-mounted smart display. Perhaps a larger Pixel Tablet 2 could integrate a magnetic wall mount, with built-in speakers. Google could still provide all of the tablet-focused features and experiences. However, there’s room to lean into the smart display side. The Echo Show isn’t all that widely contested as a piece of smart home technology. Considering it can’t be used as a tablet, Google could fill that void with a larger Pixel Tablet.

Options are never a bad thing

Two sizes could provide an entry-level option alongside a premium-priced model

As of the time of writing, the current Pixel Tablet starts at $399 for the 128GB model — the bundle with the magnetic dock costs $499. If Google were to keep the status quo with the Pixel Tablet 2, making minimal refinements, a new 11-inch model could be comparatively priced. However, one could imagine a larger 13-inch model could make its way to the market for around $499 without a dock or $599 with. Google may opt to throw in some extra bells and whistles to help justify the higher price tag as well.

With two size options on the market, Google could position the smaller version as an entry-level more affordable option into the Pixel Tablet family. A larger theoretical 13-inch model could be reserved as the high-end premium version, for those actively aiming to get the most out of Google’s tablet. On top of driving new price points onto the market, bringing out a Pixel Tablet successor will undoubtedly cause Google to drop the price of the original. This, in turn, introduces even more cost options for consumers looking to purchase a Google-made tablet.

Pixel Tablet walked so a successor could run

Pixel Tablet is a good starting point for Google as it breaks into the tablet market. However, the first iteration is pretty safe, when all things are considered. I’d love to see Google get a bit more adventurous, and thread the needle between tablet and smart display even more. Apple continues to provide size options to benefit the consumer and their budget. Here’s hoping Pixel Tablet 2 can follow in the footsteps of the 2024 iPad Air.