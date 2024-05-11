What did Apple have to say when it came to their iPads? Perhaps Paramore summed it up best in 2007.
I know that your eyes are always glued to me, keeping them here and it makes no sense at all.
So, what's the truth about the next-gen iPad Pro and, more importantly, the iPad Air with its 13-inch model, stagnant Liquid Retina screen spec, stubborn price-to-value ratio, and... oof, that really bad ad? Leave it up to the Android Police podcast to once again flip sides and talk all about it. Also up this week, some quick pre-review affirmations about the Pixel 8a and how American Idol may have funneled Americans right into the iMessage barrel.
01:56 | Better than 8a%
- The Pixel 8a is Google's cheapest phone to promise on-device AI and 7 years of updates — but only just
- PSA: Don't accidentally spend $499 on the Pixel 7a
- 5 things Google changed on the Pixel 8a compared to the Pixel 8
15:08 | Welcome to Hydraulic Press Channel
- Watch out Samsung, Apple just launched its first OLED iPad
- Too little, too late: Google is finally selling the Pixel Tablet without a dock
- The cheaper Pixel Tablet still can't compete with Apple's entry-level iPad
- Crush! | iPad Pro | Apple
- iPhone 15 Storage | Don’t Let Me Go | Apple
- iPhone 15 Plus | Miss You | Apple
47:56 | Cowell Howl
- TikTok hits back at the US with a lawsuit of its own
- Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 finally brings wireless charging to the midrange line
- Why I think American Idol may have helped Apple own text messaging
Excerpts from The ULULU Company/20th Television, Apple, Ethan Meixsell, and Peter Fenn.
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com