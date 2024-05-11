What did Apple have to say when it came to their iPads? Perhaps Paramore summed it up best in 2007.

I know that your eyes are always glued to me, keeping them here and it makes no sense at all.

So, what's the truth about the next-gen iPad Pro and, more importantly, the iPad Air with its 13-inch model, stagnant Liquid Retina screen spec, stubborn price-to-value ratio, and... oof, that really bad ad? Leave it up to the Android Police podcast to once again flip sides and talk all about it. Also up this week, some quick pre-review affirmations about the Pixel 8a and how American Idol may have funneled Americans right into the iMessage barrel.

01:56 | Better than 8a%

15:08 | Welcome to Hydraulic Press Channel

47:56 | Cowell Howl

Excerpts from The ULULU Company/20th Television, Apple, Ethan Meixsell, and Peter Fenn.

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0