The new iPad Air is a fantastic tablet: it's thin and light and extremely quick thanks to its M1 chipset. The base model retails for a completely reasonable $599, but it only comes with 64 gigs of storage space — which won't be enough for a lot of people. Upgrading that storage normally costs an exorbitant $150 extra, but right now, the 256-gig model is $70 off at $679.

With Apple's M1 chip and eight gigs of RAM, the new $599 iPad Air is just as powerful as the $799 iPad Pro. The Pro justifies its higher price with nicer trimmings like a 120Hz display, Face ID, and a much more workable 128 gigs of base storage. The 256-gig iPad Air normally costing $749 puts potential buyers in a bit of a pickle: do you want more storage with fewer bells and whistles for $749, or do you want to spring for the $799 Pro? This price cut makes the storage-upgraded Air a much stronger value in comparison.

If you think you can live with 64 gigs (and you very well may be able to, if your tablet use doesn't involve downloading much), the base model is discounted, too, at $570 — $29 off. Whichever you go with, you're getting a great price on a great tablet. Hit the link below to check it out.

Shop iPad Air:

Buy at Amazon

Google's latest Pixel wallpapers adorn your phone with flowers for Earth Day

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author