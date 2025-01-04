Summary The OnePlus 13 features an impressive IP69 dust and water resistance rating, surpassing the IP65 rating of the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus has confirmed that all international versions of the OnePlus 13 will offer the IP69 rating.

This IP69 rating on the OnePlus 13 makes it stand out against the likes of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Pixel 9 series, which are both IP68 certified.

The OnePlus 13 is almost here, with the company's Winter Launch Event on January 7 finally bringing the flagship to the global stage, including the US. People in China have been able to get the OnePlus 13 for a few months now, with the company traditionally waiting a few months to bring its flagship to the rest of the world. Among the most interesting features of the OnePlus 13 is the IP69-certified dust and water resistance, a significant step up from the OnePlus 12's IP65 rating. The company has now confirmed that the IP69 rating will also make it to the international version of the OnePlus 13.

Related Best waterproof phones in 2025 At the pool or the beach, these phones aren't afraid of getting wet

For some background, OnePlus has held back on getting IP68 ratings for its devices, even when the certification was considered the norm among flagship phones. For instance, the OnePlus 9 from 2021 had an IP68 certification, but only if you bought it from T-Mobile. The unlocked model we reviewed didn't feature the rating.

Similarly, the T-Mobile OnePlus 10 Pro also offered an IP68 rating, with unlocked models missing out. Since then, however, we haven't seen an IP68-certified phone from OnePlus. The manufacturer released the OnePlus 11 with an IP64 rating while marginally improving that with the OnePlus 12 (IP65) a year later. OnePlus has now confirmed to the folks at Android Authority that the China-bound OnePlus 13's IP69-certified dust and water resistance will also make it to the smartphone's variants sold in other parts of the world.

A big leap from the OnePlus 12

Your browser does not support the video tag.

For whatever reason, OnePlus decided to stick with an IP65 rating for the OnePlus 12. But the OnePlus 13 will be among a small list of phones that currently support an IP69 rating out of the box. So what's the difference between IP68 and IP69? Well, the former mostly relates to submersion in water, whereas an IP69 rating means the device can also withstand higher water pressure and temperature. You can check out the full technical details on the IEC website.

An IP69 certification will also give OnePlus a significant edge over devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Pixel 9 series, which only have an IP68 rating. However, it's unclear whether the Galaxy S25 Ultra will get the OnePlus 13's dust/water resistance rating when it goes on sale next month, following an announcement on January 22. Meanwhile, the upcoming OnePlus 13R, which recently debuted in China as the OnePlus Ace 5, continues to offer the older IP65 rating.