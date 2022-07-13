When you plan an off-roading trip or a long drive on the weekend, a universal car phone mount is a must-have accessory. A car phone mount can come in handy to receive calls, get turn-by-turn directions, or summon your phone’s voice assistant without letting go of the steering wheel. If you have been eyeing one, now is the right time to grab one of iOttie’s car phone mounts during Amazon Prime day. The company is knocking 30% off all car accessories, including car mount phone holders.

Car phone mounts are especially helpful since many older four-wheelers lack navigation systems, Android Auto, or Apple CarPlay support. Whether you want to attach the car phone mount on the CD slot, dashboard, AC vents, or windshields, iOttie has covered you with multiple options.

Get iOttie’s neat CD slot universal car mount for just $18

$18 at Amazon

Your car’s aging CD slot is irrelevant now. Instead of letting it collect dust, you can grab an iOttie CD slot universal car mount for $18 on Prime Day – down from its original $25 asking price – and keep your phone secure on those bumpy roads. The car mount comes with a one-touch mechanism for easy installation and is compatible with smartphones from all major manufacturers.

Source: iOttie

You don’t need to worry about hanging cables as you drive, either. The magnetic tab near the bottom foot organizes charging cables neatly. iOttie also supports adjustable viewing angles to get a comfortable setup in portrait or landscape mode.

Get a 22% discount on the iOttie dash & windshield car mount

$18 at Amazon

If your vehicle doesn’t have a CD slot, the iOttie dash & windshield car mount is the perfect pick for you. It comes with the same excellent one-touch lock/release mechanism, a telescopic arm to offer a variety of mounting positions, and a rotating ball joint to view your phone in landscaper or portrait view.

On Prime Day, the first generation iOttie dash & windshield car mount of available for $18, a cool 22% off on the original $24 price tag. Once you get one of the iOttie car phone mounts, you should invest in a capable car charger to keep your phone running on long routes.