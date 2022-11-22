Source: iOttie iOttie iON Wireless Duo $38 $50 Save $12 Have multiple gadgets you'd like to wirelessly charge? The iOttie iON Wireless Duo, made for Google, has room for two: a stand perfect for your Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 and a pad for your Pixel Buds. Typically going for $60 at iOttie and $50 at Amazon, you can get it this Black Friday for just $38! $38 at Amazon

Think back to all the times this year you've wanted to plug in your phone or earbuds, but decided against it since the cable was in an inconvenient place and you thought, "Eh, I'll be fine." It matters not if you were actually fine or not in the end, because if the number of times that's happened is greater than the number of fingers on your hands, you probably are craving the convenience that a wireless charging pad provides. This Black Friday, we suggest you pick up iOttie's iON Wireless Charging Duo. It's perfect for your Pixel phone and Pixel Buds and you can get it right now at its lowest price for a long time.

Why you should get the iON Wireless Duo

Manufacturer iOttie licensed an agreement with Google to make accessories for its products, getting access to blueprints and information to optimize their designs for a Pixel 7 or the charging case for the Pixel Buds. That's how iOttie can claim that the iON Wireless Duo was Made for Google.

The Wireless Duo's stand — wrapped in some snazzy dark gray linen and fixed at a 65° angle for easy viewing from a distance — supports wireless charging via Qi at up to 15W for Android devices including Pixels with wireless charging capabilities and up to 7.5W for iPhones. The secondary pad to the right, fit for smaller accessories like the charging case for wireless earbuds or a smartwatch, can push 5W.

Charging pads are a great idling spot for your electronics, especially on those busy nights where you're headed back out to paint the town red. Just set it down and let it juice up. No need to mess with adapters and cables of odd lengths — yes, I hate to admit it, but I'm the person in those infomercials who finds a way to struggle with a USB-C port.

Why take this deal?

Being able to reliably charge two birds with one stone is a great privilege, but paying the full sticker price of $60 that iOttie's asking for is just a bit too much. Even on Amazon, it's been spending most of its time at $50 — slightly better, but not quite there.

Well, we think the iON Wireless Duo has made it there with this deal taking it down to just $38 for a limited time. That's the best price we've seen in more than a year.

If you're looking to upgrade your phone to better take advantage of wireless charging, we're covering plenty of device deals for you right now.