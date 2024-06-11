Summary Apple partnered with OpenAI for deep ChatGPT integration in iOS 18, allowing users to access the latter's AI model through Siri.

Apple plans to add support for other AI models like Google Gemini in the future, giving users more choice and customization options.

Siri will require explicit permission to pass a query to ChatGPT. Other AI models will also have this limitation.

During WWDC24, Apple announced a partnership with OpenAI and showcased deep ChatGPT integration in iOS 18. Thanks to this partnership, Siri can pass on a query to ChatGPT if it can't find the answer using Apple Intelligence. You can even connect your ChatGPT Plus subscription to iOS 18 to enjoy all its benefits using Siri. While Apple has partnered with OpenAI, the company is open to integrating other AI models into iOS, including Google Gemini.

During the opening WWDC24 keynote, Craig Federighi, Apple's SVP of Software Engineering, mentioned in passing that the company intends to add support for other AI models in the future. Later, during an on-stage interview with YouTuber Justine, Federighi further elaborated and said that Apple wants to (via The Verge) "enable users ultimately to choose the models they want, maybe Google Gemini in the future. Nothing to announce right now."

The executive statement further fuels reports that Apple is considering a possible partnership with Google to integrate Gemini into iOS. This also opens the door for other AI models to integrate into iOS. It appears Apple is taking a search-like approach to AI models with iOS 18. On iPhone, you can tweak Spotlight to use Bing or another search engine of your choice instead of Google by changing Safari's default search engine.

Before WWDC24, multiple rumors suggested Apple was discussing a possible AI partnership with both OpenAI and Google. While the Cupertino giant finalized a deal with OpenAI, there's no word on the status of its talks with Google. During the interview, though, Federighi revealed that Apple wanted to "start with the best," which is why they started with ChatGPT integration in iOS 18.

Gemini integration should work like ChatGPT integration in iOS 18

Apple is opening iOS to other AI models for easy access. But unlike Apple Intelligence, there will be slight friction when using them. As the company demoed on-stage, you must give Siri explicit permission to pass a query to ChatGPT every time.

Whenever Gemini integration comes to iOS 18, it should also work similarly. So, you will have to tap a button every time Siri wants to pass a query to Gemini for a response. Presumably, like ChatGPT integration, paying subscribers can log in to their Google account and enjoy Gemini Advanced access directly from within iOS 18.