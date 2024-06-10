Summary iOS 18 will introduce an app locking system and dark home screen icons, mirroring features already familiar to Android users.

The app locking system in iOS 18 will simplify securing sensitive data and offer Face ID, Touch ID, or password authentication.

Dark mode will be extended to home screen apps in iOS 18, aligning with the ability to change app icon colors.

The comparison between Android and iOS is a never-ending debate, with both sides' fans coming up with their own arguments. Unlike Android, the Apple ecosystem has stood as a closed fortress for many years, and users have no access to features such as sideloading. However, a shift is imminent with Apple now compelled to comply with the EU's DMA rules. This regulatory pressure pushes iOS to grant users more freedom, adopting an approach reminiscent of Android in the EU.

As we reported earlier, iOS 18 is borrowing app customization features from Android by allowing users to change the app's placement and icon color. Apple's 2024 WWDC will take place today, and we expect to get our hands on the first iOS 18 beta following the keynote. Ahead of this event, MacRumors has hinted at additional features, including an app locking system and dark home screen icons, both of which are already familiar to Android users.

Apple to add a new app locking system and dark home screen icons to iOS 18

The iOS 18 app locking system reportedly allows users to put the built-in iPhone apps behind a security wall, with access only possible via Face ID authentication. Of course, users might also be able to use Touch ID or passwords to lock their apps.

Apple currently allows iPhone users to lock their apps, but the process isn't as straightforward as it should be and requires creating a shortcut to the app. With Apple's upcoming app locking system in iOS 18, the process will be much simpler and more intuitive. Users can access a built-in feature for locking sensitive apps such as Messages, Notes, and Photos directly from the app settings. This new feature eliminates the need for creating shortcuts and provides a more secure and user-friendly way to protect your data.

The outlet says that the iOS 18 app locking system works for built-in iPhone apps, and its support for third-party apps downloaded from the App Store is still in question. Meanwhile, it's unlikely that Apple would limit the feature to iOS built-in apps, given that some of the most used apps should be downloaded through the App Store.

MacRumors also reports that Apple will extend the dark mode to the home screen apps in iOS 18. Enabling dark mode in iOS currently adds shades of darkness to the Home Screen but doesn't affect the icons. This feature could be aligned with Apple's previously spotted feature that lets users change the app's icon color. Built-in Apple apps are expected to get dark mode first, while third-party apps should still remain in the queue.