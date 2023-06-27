Google's current Android 14 beta program isn't the only upcoming mobile operating system in testing. Apple launched its iOS 17 developer preview a while after Android 14 saw the light of day, with the company launching it in June during its annual WWDC event. While the Vision Pro was arguably the headlining announcement that day, the iOS 17 update is nothing to sneeze at.

It's difficult to compare iOS and Android side-by-side, but some themes can be seen across both operating systems. Even if Apple isn't on the AI hype train that Google and many others are currently riding, it is adding some much-needed machine learning-supported keyboard improvements to iOS 17. And a year after Apple introduced its customizable lock screens, Google noticed that wallpapers and lock screens are prime real estate.

We're comparing Android 14 as it runs on a Google Pixel phone. The Android 14 beta program is also open for other phones. The new OS version will come to all the best Android phones in the future. However, some features are exclusive to Google Pixel phones, and the interface can vary across different manufacturers. That's why it's simplest to look at how Google envisions Android and put that against what Apple offers.

Lock screen and wallpaper improvements

Apple introduced a big tweak to lock screens in 2022 with iOS 16. This year, Google is trying its best to keep up with Android 14. During the Google I/O developer conference, the company announced it's adding a few custom clocks to the lock screen on Pixel phones, allowing you to swap out the boring mono-color dual-line clock with fun alternatives. The company also introduced emoji wallpapers and cinematic wallpapers, with the latter adding an intriguing 3D effect to existing photos in your library. It's the perfect counterpart to Apple's solution, with subjects in your wallpaper overlapping the clock.

4 Images Close

Meanwhile, Apple is tying up loose ends with iOS 17, like the option to "uncrop" images on the lock screen, as spotted by @AppleSnob on Twitter. Intelligent color fill makes it appear like the image was meant to be cropped this way. It's a small but needed addition, especially because photos usually aren't taken with the iPhone's screen aspect ratio in mind.

The one thing Google hasn't added, or more accurately, re-added, is widget support for the lock screen. Android used to have the option to do that for years, but it disappeared from Google phones a long while ago. At least you can switch out the predefined home controls and wallet shortcuts with a small selection of other actions that might be more useful for you. Apple offers more customization options with its widget support.

Better autocorrect and a great typing experience

Apple's autocorrect has been so bad it's become a meme, but that's finally changing with iOS 17. The company announced that it overhauled its autocorrect engine. Based on our testing, it's much better and almost on par with the typing experience on Gboard on a Pixel phone. The suggestions and corrections are almost always on point now. On top of this, it's easier to correct a wrongly autocorrected word. It's underlined and lets you revert it to what you initially wrote.

4 Images Close

The redone keyboard is friendlier to swear words, with Apple executive Craig Federighi pronouncing on the WWDC stage, "And in those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it too."

Meanwhile, Google's Gboard isn't coupled to a specific version of Android, and it's already in a better state than the iOS keyboard. It offers a flexible interface with an intuitive way to access international and multilingual keyboards, supports Tensor-powered voice typing, and offers the unrivaled Emoji Kitchen, which lets you create wonderful but also creepy emoji mashups.

Animated stickers and drag-and-drop

Apple introduced ad-hoc sticker creation in iOS 16, allowing you to drag and drop subjects and objects from images and use them in messaging apps or anywhere else you want. The company is expanding this with animated stickers in iOS 17, making it possible to create custom moving stickers.

Meanwhile, Google is only now adding an option that allows you to drag and drop content across apps while using multitasking gestures with your other hand. That means you can hold an image, return to your homescreen, select another app, and drop it there. iOS has supported this for a while, so it's great to see Google catching up.

A long time ago, Google supported exchanging quick bites of information by bumping two phones against each other, establishing a handshake via NFC. It allowed you to quickly share your contact info, the website you're currently visiting, and almost anything else. The feature never gained wide adoption, and Google quietly killed it with Android 10 in 2019 after introducing it with Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich in 2011.

Fast-forward to 2023, and Apple has introduced a revolutionary new way to quickly share your contact info among iPhone users via a feature called NameDrop. This allows Apple users to exchange their fancy new Contact Posters, which are digital business cards that also show up on your contacts' lock screens when you call them. It sounds a lot like Android Beam. However, the technology is based on UWB, which has a wider range than NFC, forcing you to align the backs of two phones perfectly. Apple's new sharing method also supports additional features like starting a music or video session together or sharing content, much like Android Beam.

Android 14 only supports Google's AirDrop alternative Nearby Share. It doesn't work by tapping your phones together anymore. Instead, you'll search for nearby contacts, much like you do with regular AirDrop.

Live Voicemail and Call Screen

Google phones have long been the phones to get when you want an effective way to fight spam calls. With its Google Assistant-powered Call Screen, it's possible to send callers to an automated Q&A before they reach you, making them explain the reason for their inquiry to Assistant. A transcript helps you decide whether to take the call.

Apple's new solution to this problem isn't as powerful as Google's, but it will make the lives of many iPhone users easier. Its new Live Voicemail will show you a live transcript of what someone you send to your voicemail is saying, allowing you to decide whether to take their call. In contrast to Google's local solution, the feature is dependent on your carrier, so it might take some time until it gains traction and is widely available for everyone.

This differs from Google Voice and iOS's existing transcriptions for voicemails, as these are only available after a call to voicemail is finished.

iPhone on StandBy and Google's Pixel Stand

Google has long realized that ambient computing is important, offering features like always-on displays and always-active music recognitions to Pixels long ago. iPhones have followed suit in the always-on display department, and now, Apple is coming for the Google Pixel Stand experience.

Google's Pixel Stand is the company's first-party wireless charger, and it offers a simplified standby mode that gives you quick access to Google Assistant, smart home controls, calendar events, reminders, and calls via the ambient display option. You can even turn your Pixel into a photo frame that way.

Apple's new iPhone on StandBy mode is essentially exactly that, though it's compatible with any charger and only kicks in when you place your iPhone horizontally. You can then scroll through different full-screen experiences, ranging from clocks to calendars and image galleries.

We're sure Google's first-mover advantage is diminishing quickly here, given that third-party manufacturers will likely swoop in quickly and offer custom hardware for this new iPhone mode, even if Google's mode is more actionable.

Source: Google

Small steps for Siri, none for Google Assistant

Google rarely mentioned its Google Assistant on stage during its Google I/O developer conference in May, with the helper being pushed aside by Google Bard for the most part. However, Apple doesn't appear to be done with Siri. The company is updating its assistant to react to "Siri," allowing you to omit the "Hey" that you used to say before it. It's not a big change, but it makes interacting with Apple's assistant easier, likely much to the chagrin of anyone whose name is Siri.

Install Android 14 Beta and iOS 17 Beta at your own risk

There are more tweaks in Android 14 and iOS 17, though these are our highlights. New software is exciting, but be aware that the Android 14 Beta and the iOS 17 Beta are not always stable. You will experience bugs if you use them. Google's pre-release offering is particularly buggy this year, with more issues cropping up than usual at this stage of the beta program.

If you're okay with these risks (and if you have a spare phone you can switch to), learn how to install the Android 14 Beta. For Apple's beta, check out XDA's excellent guide on how to install iOS 17.