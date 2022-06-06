Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote happened today, and while you might not expect that to be a huge deal for Android, there's been a lot that's managed to catch our eye, both in terms of things we wish Android would get, and those that feel inspired by it. We're definitely thinking about the latter as we learn about the slew of improvements coming to iOS 16, including lock screen customization — something that should feel very familiar to Android fans.

Apple's newly revamped lock screen on iOS 16 is fully customizable, and, yes — it smells a lot like Android. A new lock screen editor gives you the option to use pre-made lock screen designs and fine-tune them to the smallest detail, letting you choose the clock style, tweak text color (think Material You without the auto-palette action), add filters, change the background, and add text to your lock screen. It even lets you add widgets to the lock screen itself — you could previously access them from Today View by swiping right, but you can now put them in the lock screen itself.

With the new, much more customizable look, notifications are now being moved down to the bottom of the screen, so they don't obstruct your wallpaper and all that beautiful work you've done. Almost all of these are things we've seen aspects of on Android in the past, although the iOS 16 lock screen in the form we saw today probably outdoes Android 12's in terms of customization — and that's even with Material You factored into the equation.

If you have an iPhone, you'll be able to try an open beta of iOS 16 with all that lock screen goodness starting next month.