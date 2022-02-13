Plus a summary of the week's gaming news, and a few honorable mentions to round things out

We here at AP strive to highlight the best Android games each and every week, and today's game roundup offers precisely that. The game of the week is Inua - A Story in Ice and Time, a gorgeous point-and-click adventure game from ARTE Experience that explores the Canadian Far North and the Franklin expedition. Of course, you can also find a shortlist of the honorable mentions released this week, along with a summary of the week's gaming news. So if you're looking to catch up on the week's happenings or simply want to find worthwhile mobile games to play, AP has you covered.

Best game of the week

Inua - A Story in Ice and Time

ARTE Experience has plenty of experience creating artful games that look great while also being fun, and Inua - A Story in Ice and Time is the latest release from the studio. This is an adventure game that offers slick minimal yet stylized art, and it will be your job to explore the Canadian north by diving into the mysterious link between four strangers scattered through time. The whole thing is based on historical facts that revolve around the disappearance of a ship in the Franklin expedition. The game is only a couple of hours long, but it offers an enjoyable tale and excellent art, which is precisely why it's worth the asking price. Don't miss out!

Monetization: $5.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Happenings this week

Honorable mentions of the week

Frequency Developer: Ice Studios Games Price: 3.49 Download

