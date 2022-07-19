Netflix Games has been busy building out its catalog of mobile games since November's launch, and even though not every title is a heavy hitter, Netflix Games already offers a handful of quality games, with more coming. Well, as of today, this catalog has grown by one more, and it's a doozy. The indie darling Into the Breach is now available on Android courtesy of Netflix Games, and all you need to play this exceptional mech-based strategy game is an active Netflix account. Well, this would be true if Netflix's account system was working with the title, but so far, it appears to be broken.

The above trailer offers a quick glimpse of what to expect from Into the Breach. It's a turn-based strategy game in the same vein as Advance Wars, Final Fantasy Tactics, and X-Com. Seeing that this is an indie affair, you get pixel graphics that are indeed fitting on a mobile device, making the latest Netflix Games release a must-play for all of you strategy fans out there, which is why it's sad to see the game struggling upon launch.

Not only do my Neftlix credentials not work when trying to sign in to Into the Breach, thanks to this error, if you try to log in too many times, you'll get locked out, which sure adds insult to injury. So even though the Play Store listing is live, it would appear Netflix is struggling to get a handle on its account system, which you'd think the company would have squared away, seeing that an account log-in is very much essential to a working game when they are required by Netflix just to play.

So yes, Into the Breach is technically here, something to celebrate, but even though it's considered one of the best indie strategy games out there, Netflix Games clearly needs to do a better job ensuring its launches go smoother. While I'm sure this error will be eventually fixed, this isn't the first time Netflix has struggled with a game release on the Play Store. Still, if you'd like to install Into the Breach in preparation for when Netflix gets around to ensuring the game works, you can snag the download from the Play Store widget below.