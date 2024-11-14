For many of us, setting up a new Android phone isn't truly complete without a custom launcher, and if you've searched on the Play Store, you'll know there are many options to choose from. Lawnchair is one of our favorite apps in this category, packing features rivaling the big names like Nova Launcher and Niagara Launcher.

However, Lawnchair stands out from the crowd of launchers because it is an open-source project hosted on GitHub, with major releases now making their way to the Play Store for added convenience. While open-source code offers transparency and accountability, it also brings several challenges, such as inconsistent development, unsolicited forks, code theft, and the mess that multiple contributors could create.

We discussed these bits, and a lot more with a few core team members responsible for Lawnchair, because despite all the challenges in its past, the app is surprisingly resilient.

Let's start with quick introductions

Lawnchair was conceptualized and created by Patryk Michalik, Amogh Lele, David Sn, and paphonb. Although the Lawnchair Git now has several maintainers and contributors, you'll see a couple of names pop up frequently. So, we interacted with Yasan Ghaffarian, based in Prague, who goes by Yasan Glass on GitHub. He's made 287 contributions to Lawnchair in the last year alone, with a whopping 93% of them being code commits.

Another familiar face for the user community would be John Andrew Camu, popularly known as MrSluffy on Github and Discord. John is an Android developer for a brokerage company, but likes to contribute to Lawnchair on weekends. We also managed to rope in long-time community manager Rik Koedoot, frequently seen on the Lawnchair Discord server as Poirflambee, or managing the app's official X account.

What the trio does for Lawnchair, and otherwise

Rik: I'll go first. I'm 22 years old, Dutch, and I joined the Lawnchair team very early on — I don't even remember which year anymore! I have been moderating group chats about the app, managing its Twitter (now X) account, and often breaking the app while I test features. I'm not a developer, though. I'm currently a student of Chemical engineering, and it is very different.

Yasan: I started working on Lawnchair about two to three years ago. I was originally hired by a company that was using Lawnchair, and was contributing to the app code on their behalf. After a while, I joined the official, core team. I don't contribute as much as I used to, but am not with that company anymore either.

Mr. Sluffy: I'm from the Philippines and I joined the team last year when Rik invited me. I'm the one who has continued the developments for Launchair 13 and Launchair 14 recently.

App versions on Git before the Play Store release

Why is there room for confusion?

"Lawnchair 2 is still available as the Legacy version on the Play Store, but we don't maintain it anymore."

If you've tracked the journey of any open-source project, you'll know there are several releases maintained concurrently, and sometimes deprecated versions are left online as a gateway for paying subscribers, like Smart Launcher. However, this project doesn't have a premium version and users may have a hard time identifying the latest stable build.

Lawnchair's latest build — not to be confused with Lawnchair Legacy — was only recently listed on the Google Play Store, so I asked Rik to fill me in on the release history and how interested downloaders can still get the latest version from a source they prefer.

Rik: Lawnchair 1 was the first build to become famous, but was soon replaced by Lawnchair 2 because it was becoming very messy to code in when adding new features. Eventually, Lawnchair 2 met the same fate. We then launched Lawnchair 3 (unofficial name), which was known as Lawnchair 11, since it was based on Android 11.

"Since then, we have had releases 12, 13, and 14, all named after the Android version they used for reference. So, Lawnchair 14 is the current version based on AOSP Launcher3, and was recently uploaded to the Play Store."

"However, the older version, Lawnchair 2, is still available as the Legacy build on the Store, but we don't maintain it anymore. We retained it because it still has a few features which aren't available yet in Lawnchair 14. People can still use the one they prefer."

Development hasn't always been steady

Perseverance is the key

Lawnchair certainly has a unique name that stands out in a sea of apps that typically follow the format "Xyz Launcher," and I wanted to understand how that came about. Moreover, I was interested in understanding the resilience of this project and how it has survived even though development was intermittent, at least until a few years ago.

Rik: I wasn't around when the app was named, but I guess it is a pun on the word "launcher," meant as a joke that stuck. As for the gaps in development, yes, we've essentially had three iterations or phases of the Lawnchair team.

"The original founders, including Tillie Kottmann, were responsible for Lawnchair 1 and 2, and they brought in contributors like Paphonb, but then the team took a break because motivation among the developers dropped. At this time, some other stuff happened between Tillie and the FBI. I don't know the full story, but they got caught hacking some company in the USA."

Rik: Then, Patrick who had helped with design in Lawnchair, took the mantle to lead development. In this phase, we created Lawnchair 11, 12, 13, etc., and the design was entirely his, until his departure from the team. He's also the original designer of our icon pack, Lawnicons, but after he left, others have carried on with development.

How are coding efforts coordinated?

Anyone can contribute

Given the turbulent past, it's a joy to see Lawnchair users still enjoying the latest changes in the app, but that's thanks to a massive community of coders and developers contributing to the project, pro bono. An enthusiastic group of users with the skillset to maintain such projects is how Lawnchair has remained resilient despite the setbacks, and important figures stepping down.

Yasan: Interestingly, there's no official to-do list internally that we are tackling. The process is a little more chaotic than other open-source projects. We know of the major bugs in the app, and anyone just contributes as much as they want or they can. Practically anyone can create a merge request on GitHub, and if it is okay, we will accept it, and that is essentially how John and I joined the team as well.

"We did a lot of merge requests, and the team noticed it, and asked us if we would like to join the official team. However, being in this little group isn't very different from contributing normally. We only get to communicate more directly."

Yasan: Lawnchair isn't monetized, but we are trying to secure funding in some ways. We have a partnership with Lawnchair's default search provider, Startpage, so we earn a commission from that. We also got a new initiative on Open Collective, so people hoping to support the app's development can contribute without necessarily coding on Git.

"The amount of money collected through Startpage and even Open Collective has been small. We are still very new to this, and just trying to get funding before we decide how to use it."

"The development process is a little more chaotic than other open-source projects."

Rik: Internally, we are also deliberating on a bounty system, so when someone that isn't on the team contributes something really important we wanted on Lawnchair, they are paid a certain amount. However, we haven't done this yet.

Moreover, the project remains true to Tillie's original promise to users that Lawnchair will never have ads, a paid version, or tracking.

What does the Lawnchair team think of forks?

Spawning from every open-source code repo

While the official app development is managed by this small team, the code for Lawnchair is visible to everyone. This also means people can choose to use this codebase as a jumping-off point for their own launchers instead of contributing to the official repository. This creates several similar apps, known as forks. While they are permitted, unauthorized versions aren't usually looked upon kindly. Here's what the team thinks of Lawnchair forks.

Rik: I am aware of several Lawnchair forks in existence. One of the free, and still open-source versions, is called Librechair, an unofficial version that removes some of the proprietary bits in Lawnchair. There was another app back in the day, called Neo Launcher, which is still kicking, but has been modified to be completely unrecognizable.

"Some other apps don't bother changing Lawnchair, maybe add advertisements in it, and put it on the Play Store. We can't do anything about that because the code is all open-source."

Yasan: Legally, we can't do anything about private forks because of the licenses (governing how the code can be shared and used), but it is annoying when some people shamelessly rename the exact same project and publish it.

I went on to ask if anyone has used the forks themselves to see what's done differently and if some of those bits might come to the official Lawnchair build.

Rik: I have used Librechair, Neo Launcher, and many others on the Play Store, but besides Neo, most don't change a lot of the elements. However, we haven't considered pushing those changes upstream because there's a quality difference, like we want additions to look good too. So, we haven't considered adding things from other forks.

What does Lawnchair do differently?

The obsession with AOSP, and Google's restrictions

Rik: The Pixel Launcher is popular and is an easy start. For Lawnchair, the biggest difference is Quick Switch. It started as a feature called LawnStep in version 2 based on Android 9/10. It allows our app to replace the Recent apps screen on your device. Now, other launchers can also use Quick Switch, but Lawnchair remains the only popular app that supports the feature.

"Users on Android 14 notice janky animations without Quick Switch, but even though you need a rooted device [to add] it, the experience is smoother."

We then discussed the challenges or advantages of coding around Google's various restrictions on third-party launchers, such as limited support for gesture navigation, restricted access to the system wallpaper colors, and other issues we've also discussed with Smart Launcher's creator at length.

Mr. Sluffy: I merged the changes in Android 13 and Launchair 13, and I would say it was the hardest yet, because every API was already reliant on the framework base. This makes it hard to fix issues and bugs encountered by devices from OEMs besides Google, such as Samsung and Vivo.

"At a personal level, I think giving time to Lawnchair is challenging because we only do it as a hobby when we have free time. If we can manage to give it more time, I think development will be more active."

Yasan: I haven't worked on Android merges, but I've worked with Google to get Lawnchair on the Play Store. It was a hassle because we use sensitive permissions like Accessibility for double-tap to sleep. It took us [a long time] to convince Google that was an important feature, and it delayed the Play Store release.

"Personally, for me, the biggest challenge has been most of the code similarity to the AOSP Launcher3 code, which differs from what I do in my day job as an Android developer. There's a learning curve, for sure."

"The whole launcher community finds it egregious that Android has been getting worse"

I also asked if the team gets to talk to Google directly, because Smart Launcher's Vincenzo Colucci had created a form to collate user experience data from custom launcher fans, hoping Google will lend an ear and make developers' lives easier.

Rik: We don't have a way to communicate with Google, but we have shared that form on X (formerly Twitter), and on Telegram and Discord as well. We care about it and I think the whole launcher community finds it egregious that Android has been getting worse in that way.

Android 15 features and new requirements

Switching to more optimistic subjects, I asked the developers if we can look forward to any interesting additions with the next version of Lawnchair that's based on Android 15.

Mr. Sluffy: We've already started working on the Android 15 version but had some trouble compiling it, but we are getting there. We will start working on feature additions after merging Android 15 changes, but the most requested ones are for the app drawer and the home screen layout.

Yasan: The changes are really dependent on what the contributors think is a higher priority. I believe we will handle bug fixes, because now that the app is on the Play Store, we have information on app crashes and bugs which we couldn't see directly when releases went out through GitHub.

For now, version 14 remains the latest version users can install on their devices. Otherwise, we seldom marvel at brilliant open-source projects and how the passion of a few developers coding in their downtime can benefit thousands who use the app.

That said, Yasan mentioned the project is actively looking for new contributors, so you can chip in as well, if you have the skills. Rik says the best way to get in touch with the Lawnchair team is through Discord or Telegram. However, the project doesn't maintain a support email anymore. For users, GitHub has the latest versions, but the team recommends installing from the Play Store since you will benefit from automatic updates.