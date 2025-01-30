Summary Google is offering US employees in its Platforms and Devices division a chance to leave with a severance package if they’re not feeling the new direction or struggling with hybrid work.

The program arrives a year after Google merged its hardware (Pixel, Nest, Fitbit) and software (Android, Chrome, ChromeOS) teams into one division to boost innovation and alignment.

The program only applies to Platforms & Devices teams—Search and AI employees aren’t included.

Google shook things up big time last year when CEO Sundar Pichai introduced a major internal overhaul, creating a new division called Platforms and Devices. This team now brings together everything Google makes, from hardware like Pixel to software like Android, Chrome, and ChromeOS. By merging these teams, Google thinks it can spark more “full-stack innovation” and get everyone on the same page.

But here’s the curveball: Google just offered a "voluntary exit program" to its US employees working on Android, Pixel, and other related projects, first reported by 9to5Google. Basically, if folks are ready to move on, the company is offering severance packages to sweeten the deal.

On Thursday, Google’s SVP Rick Osterloh sent out a memo to the Pixel, Android, and Chrome teams introducing the severance package. According to 9to5Google, the program is pitched as an option for employees who aren’t fully aligned with the merged team’s direction or are finding hybrid work policies tough to navigate.

After merging two major teams, Osterloh stressed the need for everyone to stay laser-focused on the team’s goals and to push hard for faster, more impactful product development. While the voluntary exit program offers a way for employees to step back if they’re not fully on board, it’s also worth noting that these kinds of buyouts can sometimes hint at possible layoffs down the line if not enough people take the offer.

A response to past layoff criticism

This voluntary exit program is aimed specifically at US employees in Google’s Platforms & Devices division, which covers a mix of projects like hardware (Pixel, Nest, Fitbit), Android ecosystems, and software tools. Notably, teams like Search and AI aren’t part of this offer.

Osterloh pointed out that this program is a nod to past gripes about how layoffs were handled, especially the lack of voluntary exit choices. It’s a direct response to a recent employee petition urging Pichai to consider voluntary buyouts before any forced job cuts. The memo admits that not everyone’s on the same page with the team’s goals, and this is a chance for those folks to walk away on their own terms.