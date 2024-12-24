Working out without music or a podcast is brutal. While you can keep your phone nearby and listen through it, sometimes that isn't doable or ideal. Leaving your phone behind is sometimes easier if you can keep the tunes flowing. The best Garmin watches provide multiple options for steaming music from your wrist, along with the option to pair headphones so you can skip the phone. That includes Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. If YouTube Music is your go-to music streaming service, here's how to set it up on your Garmin watch.

Requirements for using YouTube Music on a Garmin watch

Not all Garmin watches are compatible with YouTube Music, so you must verify that your device supports that app. Compatible devices support on-watch music storage. That includes a handful of devices in the Forerunner series, such as the 265, 265S, 955, 955 Solar, and 965. The Venu 2, 2 Plus, 2S, 3, and 3S also allow music storage, along with all sizes of the Epix Pro and all Fenix models. You'll find a list of compatible devices on the Garmin Connect page for YouTube Music.

You'll also need a YouTube Music subscription. The app is free, though you can't stream anything without a subscription. YouTube offers an Individual plan ($10.99 per month or $109.99 annually), a Family plan ($16.99 per month), and a Student plan ($5.49 per month). The subscription provides access to over 100 million official songs, live performances, covers, remixes, podcasts, and thousands of curated playlists. Plus, like Spotify, you also get personalized playlists and activity mixes made just for you.

Finally, you'll need headphones to pair with your watch. Only the latest Fenix model features speakers on the watch, so the rest can't play music without your phone or headphones. As long as you have a pair of Bluetooth headphones, you can connect them to your watch.

How to install YouTube Music on your Garmin smartwatch

When you are sure that your watch is compatible, paired your headphones, and have a YouTube Music subscription, you're ready to set up the app on your watch. The installation process is easy, so you'll be streaming in no time.

Open the Garmin Connect IQ app. Open the Garmin Connect app and select the More option, or go to the Connect IQ app if you installed it. Tap Search at the bottom of the page. Search for and select YouTube Music. Close Tap Install. A permissions window appears. Tap Allow. Close A notification appears on your watch, alerting you that YouTube Music has been added to your music providers. Press the Start/Stop button on the upper-right side of your watch. Select Set Up. Your watch displays a message telling you to open Garmin Connect on your phone to sign in to YouTube Music. Press the Start/Stop button on your watch to prompt your phone to open the correct page. Your phone opens to a Google website and a code displays on your watch. Enter the code from your watch into the field on the website and tap Continue. Choose the Google account you'd like to use. Tap Allow to grant YouTube Music permission to pair with your Garmin. The website tells you it is successfully connected, and your watch automatically switches to YouTube Music controls.

Stream how you want with YouTube Music on your Garmin watch

Accessing your music on your Garmin watch means you can leave your phone behind and still jam during workouts (provided you connect wireless headphones). Garmin supports a variety of music streaming services, including YouTube Music, so you can tune in however you like.