We live in an always-connected society, so there's no such thing as too much security. Scammers find new ways to commit their deeds, and apps want to know your location. VPNs, or Virtual Private Networks, have become popular as a result. VPNs let you change your location and stay anonymous on the web. They also let you circumvent location-based restrictions.

Streaming services often distribute content based on specific regions, so you might miss out on great shows on Netflix. But not with a VPN. They're easy to use and work on most devices, including contemporary Android tablets and Windows-powered machines. We show you how to install and use a VPN on your Android phone.

Install ExpressVPN on your Android phone

While it's relatively pricey, there's a reason ExpressVPN is our favorite VPN. It offers exceptional speeds and a choice of 3,000 servers across 105 countries. You can use it on up to eight devices, and there's a flexible 30-day money-back guarantee if you aren't satisfied.

Install ExpressVPN via the link below. Close After setting it up, tap the Smart location tab below the connection button at the top. Choose your desired location. ExpressVPN automatically connects you to an available server. Close Tap the button at the top to connect and disconnect to the last accessed server within seconds.

While it's possible to fine-tune certain settings, such as block trackers and ads, ExpressVPN requires no additional setup.

Set up Google One VPN

A good VPN doesn't have to break the bank. It doesn't have to be costly at all. If you're a Google One subscriber, you get Google VPN for free. In addition to cloud storage, the basic Google One plan includes a VPN for $1.99 a month.

It isn't the most feature-packed VPN. Google VPN has servers scattered across 18 countries. Still, it's a good option if you want to improve your device's security. Check out our guide on how to set up Google One VPN.

How does a VPN work?

A VPN changes your location by routing your connection through one of the servers owned by the service provider you use. This makes it easy to access geo-restricted content on platforms such as Amazon and Netflix. It's also handy when you want to remain anonymous and hide your real location from third parties.

It isn't a foolproof method, but it's better than having your data and physical location out in the open. There are numerous VPNs available for download, both free and paid. We look at some of the better ones on both ends of the spectrum.

Stay safe with a reliable VPN on Android

Installing a VPN takes minutes, and it could make all the difference when it comes to privacy. It's an accessible solution to improve your device's security and lets you access geo-restricted content. Express VPN lets you change your location in a glimpse with the press of a button. You don't have to install an app to get VPN service. Many of the best VPNs have Chrome extensions.