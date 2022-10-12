Our review of Google's Pixel Watch just went up today and, boy, don't we make it look pretty with its unique watch faces? Might be pretty enough to sit as one of the best watches for Android users on the market. But they don't have to be exclusive to just that watch — there's now a way to snag them for your own Wear OS watch!

Courtesy of Esper Technical Editor Mishaal Rahman who has managed to upload an APK featuring the Pixel Watch watch faces to APK Mirror, anyone with a Wear OS device can now sideload the watch face APK to their Pixel Watch device.

Here's how:

Make sure your computer has the latest version of ADB platform tools. Google distributes the official versions, but there are handier packages available from third-party developers including 15-Second ADB (via XDA). Make sure your watch is able to accept ADB commands. Go to Settings > System > About and then tap the build number repeatedly until you become a developer. Access the Developer Options section of the Settings and toggle on "ADB debugging" and "Debugging over Wi-Fi" Download the Google Watch Faces APK from APK Mirror. Connect your Wear OS watch to your PC by opening up a command terminal (run 'cmd') and issue the command: adb connect watch_ip:5555 You'll need to refer to your Wear OS device and accept the request from your computer to connect to your watch. Sideload the APK to your watch with by entering the command: ​​​​​​​adb -e install nameofapk.apk

​​​​​​​The APK should go through the installation process and, once complete, you'll then be able to access some brand new watch faces from your own watch and put them to good use.

In fact, Android Police reader Hamzah was able to even customize the accent colors for a Pixel Watch watch face (say that five times fast) on his Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. And if he can get them to work, then you can, too.

Thanks: Hamzah and Mishaal