Magisk is one of the best tools to tap into when customizing any rooted Android device. You install modules that do just about anything you want systemlessly, allowing you to make changes without permanently overwriting your system files. Once you uninstall them, you'll return to stock settings. If you want to take one of the best Android budget phones and tweak it with Magisk, you could customize it to your liking. Specific module-related properties have changed in later versions of Magisk, so we go over everything you need to know in the guide below.

The official Magisk repo and how to use it

This official repo was built directly into the Magisk app to make installing and updating your modules quick and easy. However, starting with Magisk v24.0, developer John Wu removed it entirely from the app. If you previously relied only on the app for your module needs, you might be trying to figure out what to do now that the feature is missing.

Rooting your phone and installing Magisk modules are technical procedures that smartphone manufacturers might consider warranty-voiding. Due to possible module compatibility conflicts, things can go wrong, causing issues ranging from simple data loss to a bricked device. At the same time, being rooted can remove some security protection features and leave you vulnerable to outside threats. Be sure you understand the risks involved when rooting an Android device before proceeding.

Now, you have to manually access the official Magisk repo, which you can find by doing the following:

Visit the official Magisk repo on GitHub. Scroll through the list and select a module that interests you. Look over the description and features to understand what it does. 2 Images Close Scroll down to the Releases section towards the bottom, then tap the latest version. Under Assets, tap the .zip file to download the Magisk module to your device. 2 Images Close

Since the official Magisk repo is no longer accepting new module submissions, it could completely shut down at some point. However, the alternative Magisk repo is available, which will serve as an unofficial replacement should that ever happen. New modules are constantly added to this repo, so it's already a widely used source. It also uses GitHub, so the instructions for downloading modules are the same as the official repo above.

Check out the Magisk section on XDA Forums occasionally to find new modules. Look for thread titles with the [MODULE] or [Magisk Module] tags to easily spot them while you browse. At the same time, XDA is a great place for troubleshooting issues you might experience with other modules.

How to install Magisk modules

Now that you've downloaded a module to your device, you can install it by doing the following:

Open the Magisk app. Tap the Modules tab in the lower-right corner. Tap the Install from Storage button at the top. 2 Images Close Navigate to your Download folder or the location where you saved the module. Close Tap the module .zip file to begin the installation, then follow any on-screen instructions. When finished, tap the Reboot button at the bottom to restart and activate the module. 2 Images Close

Module compatibility is quite good overall. However, not all combinations work well together. Be careful when using multiple modules that all do something different. It only takes one of them to cause a potential bootloop. The developers often let you know which modules, if any, aren't compatible with their modules. But under normal circumstances, you should be able to stack your modules together just fine without any issues.

The BootloopSaver module is something that you should check out when installing multiple modules. Knowing you won't lose the data on your device because of a compatibility issue should put your mind at ease. It's also handy if you don't have a custom recovery environment to fall back on to restore your device, such as TWRP.

The left screenshot shows the default gesture navbar at the bottom on a Pixel device running Android 12. The right one shows it was removed after installing the example module.

Magisk v24 also introduced a new feature allowing module developers to point to a custom update URL for future use. This means they can decide how and where to host their module updates, allowing you to keep them up to date without requiring the official repo.

How to uninstall Magisk modules

When you decide a module doesn't work for you, removing it is a straightforward and easy process. To uninstall a Magisk module from your device, do the following:

Open the Magisk app. Tap the Modules tab in the lower-right corner. Locate the module you wish to uninstall, then tap the Remove button. 2 Images Close The module's section and text are grayed out to indicate it'll be uninstalled the next time you reboot your device. Close

To undo this action for any reason before that, tap the Restore button, and it'll reverse the changes instantly.

Tapping the button on the right turns it off but doesn't uninstall it from your device. This can help you test the compatibility with multiple modules, giving you a better idea of how they interact. You can always turn on each module later whenever needed. You're still required to reboot the device if you plan on disabling and enabling modules in this manner.

Fox's Magisk module manager and how to use it

If you'd prefer to avoid scrolling through online repos looking for new modules, this is the method for you. Developer Fox2Code created an app to manage your Magisk modules. The app pulls from two primary online repo sources: Magisk Alt and Androidacy. You can use Fox's module manager by doing the following:

Visit Fox's module manager download page on your rooted device. Under the Assets section, select the .apk file that matches your device architecture to begin the download. Most modern Android smartphones use the arm64 architecture. You can always download the universal release of Fox's module manager if in doubt. 2 Images Close Once it's finished downloading, tap the notification to install it. If needed, enable the Install unknown apps permission to continue. Tap Install to begin. Tap Open when it's done. 2 Images Close Select Grant to confirm the superuser permission request. Walk through the first-time setup process, picking theme options, the repos you want to use, and other miscellaneous settings. Tap the Finish button in the lower-right corner to continue. 2 Images Close

Before accessing the main screen, you may be required to grant or deny the notifications permission on newer versions of Android. If any modules are enabled, they appear on the main screen under Installed. Below that, the Online Repo section lets you view and download any new modules from the database. If updates to your modules are available, those appear under the Upgradable section at the top. You also get a notification when it finds a module update, keeping the process as simple as possible.

When syncing with the app, the repo response times can be slower while using a VPN. At first, the Online Repo section might be missing, but it loads into the menu when it's ready. Or, you can close the app and try again. Either way works the same.

Tapping the Description button on the left takes you to the README page for each module. Likewise, tapping the Install button on the right brings up the installation options. Select Install module, then follow the on-screen instructions to finish the installation process. When you reboot your device, that module is activated and ready to go.

Even if you install a module from the official Magisk repo, the app should automatically detect the latest version using other repo sources if available elsewhere. This keeps your modules up to date without any extra effort, so you don't have to hunt for them online.

Like the official Magisk app, you can temporarily disable a module by switching its button on the right to the off position. Tap the Uninstall button to remove it from your device. Pressing these buttons again reverses the changes. As a reminder, you must reboot your device to disable or remove the module from your system.

Tapping the Settings cogwheel in the upper-right corner and going to Manage repos lets you choose where the modules come from. This is useful if you want to make changes after the initial setup process. All sources are enabled by default, but you can disable one at a time by pressing each switch to the off position. You can also use the Add Repo option at the bottom to add a custom URL.

Androidacy was added as a repo source for Fox's module manager, so this partnership is only the beginning. Androidacy shows ads by default on the README and download sections for modules that haven't opted out. As their post about the topic mentions, they show ads to help cover monthly server and development costs. Using the repo website yields the same result with ads, so it's often easier to use the Android app instead.

You can manage your Magisk modules in a variety of ways

Although the official module repo was removed from the Magisk app, the module aspect of the experience lives on for everyone. As more developers look for alternative ways to continue their projects, the modules will be unchanged in how they work. And whether you choose to manually download modules through an online repo or use Fox's module manager, the third-party community has you covered. There will always be a way for you to find and install as many modules as you want when using Magisk on your Android device.

If you'd rather not take the leap and enable full root access with Magisk, learn how to use Shizuku for ADB rootless mods on any Android device. We cover all the ways to activate the Shizuku service, which allows you to find a method that works best for you.