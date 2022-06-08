Following the release of Android 12-based LineageOS 19 in late April, the team behind the ROM has constantly been working on adding support for more devices. The initial build was only available for a handful of devices, including the Google Pixel lineup, Asus ZenFone 5z/8, Moto G7 series, and select other devices from Samsung, OnePlus, and Lenovo. Since then, the ROM has added support for a bunch of devices to its build roster, like the Galaxy S10 series, Essential PH-1, and the Xiaomi Mi 10T series. Less than a month later, the team is further expanding the official LineageOS 19 device compatibility list with four more popular devices.

The OnePlus 9 (lemonade), 9 Pro (lemonadep), Poco X3 Pro (vayu), and the Xiaomi Mi A1 (tissot) are the latest devices to receive official builds of LineageOS 19 (via XDA). The Mi A1 is the perfect example of why ROMs like Lineage OS exist. The device was Xiaomi's first Android One smartphone that it launched in partnership with Google, but it never received any updates beyond Android 9.0 Pie. With LineageOS 19 though, you can give the phone a new lease on life and have it running the latest version of Android.

OnePlus still actively supports the OnePlus 9 series with frequent software updates, but its OxygenOS 12 build is essentially Oppo's ColorOS skin in disguise that's filled with plenty of bugs and changes to familiar shortcuts. So, if you are frustrated with the stock ROM experience, you can consider installing LingeageOS 19.

The installation steps for LineageOS will vary depending on the device you own. The first step will primarily involve unlocking your phone's bootloader so that you can install a custom recovery on it. This will then allow you to flash the latest LineageOS build for your device. Your device data will be wiped during this process, so back up your important data first before proceeding with the installation process. Make sure to check your device wiki page on LineageOS' site to get the proper installation steps. And as always, keep in mind that custom ROMs usually aren't as stable as official software, and that you won't enjoy tech support from your manufacturer if you run into any software problems.