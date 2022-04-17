Chromebooks are great devices that have long software support lifetimes. When your Chromebook reaches the end of its life, it's probably time to take a look at one of our favorite Chromebooks and recycle your old device. However, what if there was a way to use ChromeOS Flex to breathe new life into your Chromebook? Or maybe you want to turn an old Windows and Mac computer into a Chromebook. Let's dig in.

How does ChromeOS Flex work on a Chromebook?

One of Chromebooks' Achilles' heels is their support lifetime. After a certain period of time, they reach what is known as the Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date. This date means that Google no longer provides updates, features, security, or otherwise. Chromebooks used to reach AUE in as little as five years, but in 2020, Google announced that some Chromebooks are eligible for nine years of updates.

ChromeOS Flex is not new at all. It's a hybrid between the typical version of ChromeOS and Neverware's CloudReady. The latter takes the open source Chromium OS system and expands its support for PCs and Macs. A few years ago, Google bought Neverware, and we've since received confirmation of Google's goal to merge the two code bases. This is even more evident when loading the ChromeOS Flex installer, as the branding is curiously named CloudReady 2.0, with no trace of ChromeOS Flex in sight.

The official Chromebook Recovery Utility extension can be used in your Chrome browser to set up the installer. Google announced that the operating system was stable and ready for wide-scale distribution to PCs and Macs in a blog post on July 14, 2022. When using the installer, you need to Powerwash your device, which permanently deletes any local files and factory resets your device. The first build of Flex was based on Chromium OS 100.

The most difficult part about converting a standard Chromebook to ChromeOS Flex is unlocking the bootloader. This is one of the many security features that Google touts for its Chromebooks. While installing your own legacy BIOS bootloader is officially supported, ChromeOS Flex uses the newer UEFI standard, which is incompatible. End users will have to replace their bootloader with something like Coreboot. MrChromebox.tech makes the process moderately easy.

ChromeOS Flex Chromebook installation

Once I grabbed my old Chromebook Pixel 2, used the MrChromebox.tech script to install a modified version of Coreboot, and got ChromeOS Flex onto a flash drive, I was ready to go!

The installation process felt similar to resetting a Chromebook with a Powerwash. After logging in to my Google account, connecting to Wi-Fi, and choosing a few settings, I was dropped into a basic ChromeOS desktop.

There are a few limitations to note with the installation. For one, you can't officially enable Developer mode. That would allow a person to disable the security features of ChromeOS in exchange for more control over the operating system. As a Linux power user, it was a sorely missed feature. A clever Reddit user named Snowwarrior21 found a way to enable Developer mode on Chromebooks. Spoiler alert: it's not easy. But where there's a will, there's a way.

Another problem is that you cannot select the storage device to install ChromeOS Flex on. Coreboot automatically picks the first internal drive it finds. You'd better hope it chooses the correct drive if you're on a PC. The typical method for changing the drive to install to involves opening a terminal, which is currently blocked on this recovery image. This was slightly annoying as I had to sacrifice my original installation of ChromeOS.

ChromeOS Flex user experience

What is it like using ChromeOS Flex? Well, it was hard to tell that I wasn't on the real ChromeOS. Seamless upgrades and a rock-solid Google Chrome web browser are at your fingertips. The touchscreen, touchpad, and keyboard (including the backlight and ChromeOS-specific keys) worked flawlessly on my device.

The Gallery app for photos, music, and videos? Check. SMB file share? Check. Google Drive integration? Check. Everything seems to work well. Although it's on the Developer update channel, I've never encountered any major issues or crashes that are expected. Still, I recently switched to the Beta update channel, just in case. Once it's out of the technical preview, it will be perfect for reviving an old computer and handing it off to the non-technical folks in your life.

There was a minor issue where my speakers and headphone jack didn't work. Even on an official Chromebook, your mileage will vary when it comes to hardware support. Google does not recommend installing ChromeOS Flex on any official Chrome devices, but ChromeOS Flex is supported on a number of devices.

A word about Linux support

The number one complaint about CloudReady has always been its lack of Android support. CloudReady 2.0 is not the saving grace we were hoping for, and there is no sign of Android support. Linux is listed in settings, but from my experiences and those of others, it generally doesn't work. I've had issues enabling it and have tried everything under the sun to get it working.

For my day job at a tech company, I run containers and Linux workloads, so this is a deal-breaker for me. I decided to give CloudReady 1.0 a quick spin, and the Linux support worked flawlessly. I expect this to be a temporary issue.

Should you install ChromeOS Flex on your Chromebook?

For Chromebooks whose AUE date hasn't come around yet, ChromeOS Flex doesn't make sense. Using Flex, you lose updates, Android apps, and Linux, which are important to the Chromebook experience. Even for those with Chromebooks that are past the AUE date, Flex doesn't make sense.

If you have a Chromebook that came out before Linux and the Play Store were implemented, Flex gives you practically the same experience that you already have. You could gain some new features you don't have, but even then, it's probably not worth it. If you have a Chromebook that supports Linux and the Play Store, you lose access to these features. It just doesn't make sense to limit your experience.

ChromeOS Flex won't prevent Chromebooks from becoming e-waste. You need to know what you're doing to install another operating system on your Chromebook, and upgrading to a new Chromebook is easier for most people. ChromeOS Flex can reduce e-waste by breathing some new life into an old PC or Mac, and installing ChromeOS Flex on one of these devices is easy.