Chrome OS Flex is here, and it can turn any old Mac or PC into a Chromebook. There’s just been one burning question that has been floating around since its announcement: can you use Chrome OS Flex to bring old Chromebooks back to life? The short answer is yes. The longer answer is yes, but it’s complicated. It might not work and Google won’t provide any support.

One of Chromebooks' Achilles' heels is how long they receive updates. After a certain period of time, they reach what is known as the “Auto Update Expiration” (AUE) date, and updates are no longer provided (feature, security, or otherwise). Devices used reach AUE in as little as five years. In 2020, Google announced that some Chromebooks would be eligible for nine years of updates.

This operating system is actually not new at all. It’s a hybrid between Chrome OS and Neverware’s CloudReady. The latter takes the open source Chromium OS system and expands upon its support for PCs and Macs. A few years ago, Google bought Neverware and we’ve since received confirmation of Google's goal to merge the two code bases. This is even more evident when loading up the installer, as the branding is curiously named “CloudReady 2.0” with no trace of “Chrome OS Flex” in sight.

Google will provide a recovery image named reven to install Flex. It will be hosted alongside recovery images for Chromebooks. We expect it to be available once Google deems that it is stable. As it stands, the official Chromebook Recovery Utility extension can be used in your Chrome browser to set up the installer.

Speaking of stability, the first recovery image is in the “Developer” update channel with no option to switch to “Stable” yet. On Twitter, our friend PixelRick noticed that Google recently added a “Beta” update channel, so progress toward a stable release is definitely being made. Even if you could switch to “Stable,” you would need to Powerwash you device. That means the operating system will be reset to a fresh install and any files you have stored on your Chromebook will be permanently deleted.

The first build of Flex was based on Chromium OS 100. For those who are curious, the last release of CloudReady 1.0 is based on Chromium OS 94.

The most difficult part about converting a standard Chromebook to Chrome OS Flex is unlocking the bootloader. This is one of the many security features that Google touts for its Chromebooks. While it is officially supported to install your own legacy BIOS bootloader, Chrome OS Flex uses the newer UEFI standard, which is incompatible. This means that end-users will have to completely replace their bootloader with something like Coreboot. Thankfully, MrChromebox.tech makes the process moderately easy.

Hands-on with Chrome OS Flex

How to install Chrome OS Flex on a Chromebook

Once I grabbed my old Chromebook Pixel 2, used the MrChromebox.tech script to install a modified version of Coreboot, and got Chrome OS Flex onto a flash drive, I was ready to go!

The installation process felt similar to resetting a Chromebook with a Powerwash. Starting off, the (very loud) Google Assistant asked if I needed help setting up my Chromebook. A little sign in here, a touch of Wi-Fi there… oh, wait, wrong operating system. After logging into my Google account, I was dropped into a basic Chrome OS desktop.

There are a few limitations with the installation. For one, you can’t officially enable Developer mode yet. That would allow a person to disable the security features of Chrome OS in exchange for more control over the operating system. As a Linux power user myself, it was a sorely missed feature. Fortunately, a clever Reddit user named Snowwarrior21 has found a workaround. Spoiler alert: it’s not easy. But where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Another problem is that you cannot select the storage device you wish to install Chrome OS Flex onto. Coreboot automatically picks the first internal drive it finds. You'd better hope it picks the right drive if you’re on a PC! The typical method for changing the drive to install to involves opening up a terminal, something that is currently blocked on this recovery image. This was slightly annoying as I had to completely sacrifice my original installation of Chrome OS.

Chrome OS Flex user experience

What is it like using Chrome OS Flex? Well, I almost couldn’t tell that I wasn’t on the “real” Chrome OS. You have the seamless upgrades and rock-solid Google Chrome web browser at your fingertips. The touchscreen, touchpad, and keyboard (including the backlight and Chrome OS-specific keys) all worked flawlessly on my device.

Gallery app for photos, music, and videos? Check. SMB file share? Check. Google Drive integration? Check. Everything seems to work really well. Although it’s on the Developer update channel, I’ve never encountered any major issues or crashes that one would usually expect. Even still, I’ve recently switched to the Beta update channel just in case. Once it’s out of technical preview, it will be perfect for reviving an old computer and handing it off to the non-technical folks in your life.

There was a minor issue where my speakers and headphone jack both didn’t work. Even on an official Chromebook, your mileage will vary when it comes to hardware support. Google does not recommend installing Flex on any official Chrome devices, but you can at least see what devices they do support here.

Now on to the ugly: let’s talk about Android and Linux support.

The number one complaint about CloudReady has always been its lack of Android support. Unfortunately, this CloudReady 2.0 is not the saving grace we were hoping for and there is no sign of Android support in sight. Linux is listed in settings, but from my experiences and that of others as well, it generally doesn’t work. I’ve had issues enabling it and have tried everything under the sun to get it working.

For my day job at a tech company, I desperately need to run containers and Linux workloads, so for me personally, this is a deal-breaker. I decided to give CloudReady 1.0 a quick spin and the Linux support worked flawlessly. I expect this to be a temporary issue.

What about Steam support? Well, that’s anyone’s guess. Steam is finally here and available on select Chromebooks. We’ll keep an eye on that and report back if Flex is ever added to the list. The minimum requirements for official Steam support are an Intel Core i7 and 8GB of RAM. If your device meets these requirements, it’s possible it could be a gaming machine one day.

Should you install OS Flex on your Chromebook?

At the end of the day, it’s refreshing to have updates enabled again on my Chromebook. Sometimes I forget I’m working off of Flex and that my Chromebook shouldn’t be getting updates. I do miss the Android apps and a working Linux environment. As a gamer, I also wonder if I’ll ever get official Steam support.

These all add up to such limiting factors that this old Chromebook wouldn’t be my first pick to throw in my bag when traveling for work or vacation. There’s a void here that Google still has the power to fill.

In the grand scheme of things, will Chrome OS Flex stop Chromebooks from becoming e-waste? No. Most people cannot easily install a different operating system on their Chromebook, and others will simply want to upgrade to a new and more powerful Chromebook.

For those who don’t mind getting their hands dirty, Installing Chrome OS Flex is a fun way to breathe new life into your old device. Will this stop old PCs and Macs from ending up in landfills? Maybe. I already have plans to get my parents’ aging computers switched over to Flex.

