In 2020, Mozilla launched a new Firefox version for Android that was rewritten from the ground up. In the process, Firefox lost a feature that set it apart from the rest of the best browsers for Android: Add-ons. While Mozilla has added a small list of allowed extensions you can install through a menu, you don't have easy access to many Firefox extensions. There is a simple workaround you can use to get any Firefox add-on you might need on your favorite Android phone.

Which add-ons are officially available for Firefox on Android?

A few extensions are available on Firefox for Android. To install and use these extensions, tap the three-dot overflow menu next to the tab switcher, select the Add-ons option, and tap the plus button next to any of the following extensions:

uBlock Origin

Privacy Badger

Tampermonkey

Dark Reader

AdGuard

Ghostery

FoxyProxy Standard

Bitwarden

NoScript Security Suite

Search by Image

Decentraleyes

ClearURLs

Read Aloud

Firefox Relay

YouTube High Definition

AdNauseam

LeechBlock NG

Privacy Possum

Web Archives

Tomato Clock

Video Background Play Fix

Google Search Fixer

If your needs are covered by the extensions above, you don't need to read on. Install any add-on you want on your phone and go on with your browsing session. If you need other extensions, sign up for a Firefox account, create an add-on collection, and add it to the beta version of Firefox on your phone. We guide you through the process.

Create your own add-on collection

To add add-ons to your phone that aren't officially supported by Mozilla, go to addons.mozilla.org and log in to your Firefox account or create one.

Click the Log in shortcut in the upper-right corner of the addons.mozilla.org website. Sign up or log in by following the on-screen instructions. 2 Images Close You're forwarded to the Mozilla Add-ons website. You're prompted to create a display name and profile if you haven't already. Once that's done, you'll return to the home page. Hover over your display name in the upper-right corner and select View my collections in the menu that shows up. 2 Images Close On the next page, select the Create a new collection button. Choose a name for your collection and click Create collection. 2 Images Close On the next page, select the search bar to find and add your desired add-ons to the collection. For this demonstration, we chose the To Google Translate extension. Add all the extensions you want to use to this list, including those available in the list above. Your custom add-on collection overrides the default selection on your phone, so you can't rely on it. 2 Images Close Take note of the URL of your extension collection. In this example, it's https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/collections/17842557/androidpolice-test/edit/.

Add your custom add-on collection to Firefox on Android

If you haven't started this process on your phone, now is the time to switch to it. Follow these steps to get started with your extension collection:

Download the current Firefox beta using the widget below or the Play Store app on your phone. Open the Firefox Beta app, tap the three-dot menu next to the address bar, and go to Settings. 2 Images Close Scroll down to the About section and tap About Firefox Beta. Repeatedly tap the Firefox logo until a Debug menu enabled popup appears at the bottom. 2 Images Close Navigate to the top-level settings and look for the Advanced section and tap the Custom Add-on collection entry. Look at your add-on collection's URL and enter the string of numbers in the Collection owner (User ID) field. Then enter the name of your collection in the Collection name field and tap OK. 2 Images Close Firefox Beta automatically closes to apply the new collection. Open the app again, tap the three-dot menu next to the address bar, and go to Add-ons. Close In this section, Tap the plus button next to every extension you want to add to your Firefox installation. 2 Images Close

Use all your favorite extensions like it's your desktop browser

The installation process may be cumbersome at first glance, but when you have the hang of it, installing and removing extensions as you need them on your phone is easy. However, not all of them will work as expected, as some require non-existing right-click menus or other desktop-first dependencies. For example, we noticed that the To Google Translate add-on we used in this example isn't functional on Firefox for Android. With that in mind, your mileage may vary, and you may need to experiment with it a bit, just like you would with a Google-free custom ROM.