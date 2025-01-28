Summary Meta AI adds memory and personalization to chats for more relevant responses.

Memories from conversations paired with data from other platforms for personal suggestions.

New features are rolling out on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger for US & Canada users initially.

Of all the companies developing AI chatbots, OpenAI was arguably the first to make chatbots mainstream. Now, a couple of years down the road, every big tech company has its own implementation at some stage of development. Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is among the forerunners too, with Meta AI available on most of its social media apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

Regular updates to the features of these AIs help the apps stay current. Most chatbots currently chave contextual understanding on a per-conversation basis, where anything you mention in the same conversation is used to refine responses, making them less generic. The latest Meta AI update adds two important abilities which you might miss with other chatbots — a memory for your preferences, and the related ability to personalize responses to suit you better (via GizChina).

With the first new addition, the company wants your one-on-one chats with the AI to be less generic, so the AI learns when you provide context. Say, you ask for breakfast recommendations and specify you're vegan, it will remember that dietary preference the next time it is relevant, like when you need a recipe. However, this will only work in individual chats with the AI, and not when you summon the assistant in a group chat.

More personalization is coming too

Focus on privacy remains

Memory in Meta AI

With the information gleaned from your conversations with the AI, Meta plans to combine other data from your Facebook profile and recent Instagram reels you watched, to serve more personal responses. AO if you recently posted about shifting to a new town, and watched reels featuring jazz music, asking the AI for a list of events you can attend will prioritize jazz concerts near you.

Memory in chats is rolling out on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger for Android and iOS, while personalized suggestions are coming to Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. The features are limited to users in the US and Canada for now, but we suspect global expansion is next in line. That said, some users might have privacy concerns given Meta's rocky history with user data handling. To address these concerns, Meta says you can delete the Meta AI memories anytime.

Since Meta AI is a service shared across all these social apps the company owns, we hope memories recorded on one service will automatically influence AI responses on the other services linked to the same user account, especially since WhatsApp is also available in Accounts Center now.