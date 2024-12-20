Summary Instagram teases AI-driven video tools that allow creators to edit videos with text prompts.

Movie Gen AI lets users change outfits, backgrounds, accessories, and more with ease.

The tool is set to launch next year, offering Instagram creators a new level of creative freedom.

AI is basically everywhere now, sneaking into our daily lives without us even noticing. It’s in our phones, running social media, and making us wonder how far it can actually go. One standout area where AI is making waves is video production. Instagram, for instance, is hinting at game-changing tools that could create stunningly realistic videos with no human touch required.

Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, has teased some next-level generative AI tools heading to the platform (via 9to5Mac). Powered by Meta’s Movie Gen AI model, these tools let creators tweak pretty much anything in their videos with just a few text prompts. Originally shown off as a research project, Movie Gen AI’s insanely realistic sample clips have caught Instagram’s eye, hinting at a not-so-distant future where AI-driven video editing is at everyone’s fingertips.

And it looks like Movie Gen is hitting Instagram sooner than we thought. According to Mosseri, the tool is set to launch next year and aims to give creators more ways to bring their ideas to life. With it, you can switch outfits, change backgrounds, and even add accessories like jewelry with ease. Mosseri showed it off by dropping into a snowy scene and even turning himself into a puppet.

The demos are great, but how they'll work for regular users is anyone's guess

Movie Gen AI has a knack for the little stuff too, like sneaking in a gold chain or dropping objects into a scene without ruining the vibe. The demos look killer, but who knows how smooth it’ll actually be for us regular users. If it’s even half as cool as Mosseri’s teaser, though, Instagram creators are in for a whole new level of creative freedom.

Mosseri’s news drops after Instagram decided to retire its tired old filters by 2025. With AI video editing about to blow up, Movie Gen looks ready to flex hard. It doesn’t just whip up video and audio from prompts—it also lets you tweak your clips. In a market that’s about to get crazy competitive, this tool might just leave everyone else scrambling to catch up.