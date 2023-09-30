You've just been tagged in an Instagram post by a stranger. We've all been there. Most of the time, it's a spam account that's trying to sell you something — be it knock-off sunglasses or $20 logo designs. It's even more annoying than a never-ending barrage of persistent Instagram ads populating your feed. While you can't do much about ads, it only takes a few clicks to untag yourself from a spam Instagram post, and we show you how.

Untagging yourself from Instagram spam posts is simple

We've used an Android phone for this tutorial, but the steps are the same in the iOS app. If you''re an iPhone owner, you should be able to follow along without any problems.

Open the Instagram mobile app and head to the Tagged section in your profile.

Select the photo or video you've been tagged in. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner of the post. Choose Tag options. Close Select Remove me from post. Close And just like that, you've been untagged from the post.

Alternatively, there's a small icon in the lower-left corner of the photo or video. Clicking it displays a list of everyone who's liked the post. Find your name in the list, tap it, and follow steps 3 and 4.

Unfortunately, things aren't as simple if you're tagged in anInstagram story. You can't remove your tags from a spammy story. Instagram recommends you contact the account that posted the story or file a report.

There are, as you can probably guess, a few issues with these suggestions. First, if you're tagged in a spam story, it's safe to say the person who tagged you probably isn't going to be very helpful. In fact, we suggest you ignore Instagram's suggestion and just move straight to the report. It's not a great idea to start up a conversation with spammers, since spammers are often scammers too. Why take the risk?

Filing a report with Instagram is your best bet. That said, if you've ever dealt with Instagram support, you know the likelihood you'll even get a response before the story disappears — Instagram stories are typically only live for 24 hours — is highly unlikely. If the person who posted the story adds it to their highlights, however, it will remain on their profile until its deleted or Instagram takes it down.

How to prevent getting tagged in Instagram spam

To prevent spam Instagram posts, it might be a good idea to limit who can tag you in the first place. This can be done through Instagram settings and applies to all content, including stories and live videos.

Go to your Instagram settings. Scroll down and tap Tags and mentions under the How others can interact with you section. Close Select Allow tags from people that you follow, and you'll only ever be tagged by accounts that you approve of. Close

No more spam posts on Instagram

It feels great when a friend or family member tags you in an Instagram post. But it's an entirely different story when it's done by someone you've never heard of before. While it's annoying and takes a few taps here and there, it's easy to alleviate the issue in seconds.