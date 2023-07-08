Meta's Twitter rival, Threads, has really taken off. With over 72 million sign-ups in two days, the platform could eventually replace Twitter for many, which has been on a downward trajectory since Elon Musk's acquisition. However, in its current state, Threads lacks a lot of features, which the Instagram team needs to work on urgently. Now, if you are an Android user, you can join the Threads beta program on the Google Play Store to try out upcoming versions of the app before its public release.

As warned by one of the engineers of the Threads app over at Meta, the cost of living on the cutting edge will grant you access to new features and bug fixes. But this could come at the cost of instability issues and random bugs. Meta has now shared any roadmap of the features it wants to add to Threads. However, Adam Mosseri, Instagram's head, confirmed the platform is working on several enhancements, including the ability only to delete your Threads account, universal search, multi-account support, and more.

There's already a new beta Threads release available on the Play Store, though Meta has not provided any details on what's new.

If you have not already, now is a great time to join Meta's Twitter alternative. Threads has managed to gain a lot of momentum by relying on its Instagram user base. All major brands and celebrities are also joining the service (and shitposting), which should further instill confidence in the platform.

Privacy is always a concern with Meta's services though, so check out our guide on how to use Threads without sacrificing your privacy.