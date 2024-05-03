Summary Instagram Stories have evolved from short-term content to a marketing tool, with the new Reveal sticker adding intrigue.

The latest Instagram update introduces new practical stickers like Add Yours Music, Frames, and Cutouts for creative content.

While the new stickers may initially generate hype, they could become annoying over time for users sharing Stories.

Since its inception in 2016, Stories have become an essential part of Instagram, with dozens of millions published on the platform daily. Stories later found their way to other social media apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat. However, Stories has gone beyond offering an ability to share short-term content with a 24-hour time limit, becoming a handy marketing tool and touchpoint for brands and influencers. Meanwhile, the latest update for Instagram Stories aims to add more practicality to stickers, starting with a bizarre feature for hidden Stories.

Related How to create Instagram Stories like an influencer A how-to guide for one of Instagram's most popular features, used by millions daily

Instagram has introduced a unique sticker type, the Reveal sticker, which adds a new layer of intrigue to your Stories. This sticker hides your story from the viewer, requiring them to send a DM to the account owner to gain access. Once approved, the story becomes visible. This innovative feature, as strange as it may seem, offers a fresh and engaging way to share content on Instagram Stories.

Source: Meta

To see how your blurred story appears on your follower's device, tap the "Preview" icon in the bottom left-hand corner. While Instagram already offers the ability to hide people from viewing your Stories, adding a similar feature through stickers doesn't make much sense. The feature could get a lot of hype at first, but after a while, it could become pretty annoying.

Instagram is rolling out a new sticker pack for Stories

Another sticker being added to Instagram Stories is the Add Yours Music sticker, which combines the Add Yours feature with the music sticker. As the name implies, the sticker allows you to share music with your followers, and they can also add their own music to accompany you.

Close

The newly added Frames sticker is a practical tool that transforms your memories into interactive experiences. Viewers can develop the image on the card by shaking their phone or tapping the "shake to reveal" button. This feature also automatically adds the date and timestamp of when the photo was taken, adding a nostalgic touch to your story.

For those who love to personalize their content, Instagram has introduced the Cutouts sticker. This feature allows you to turn any image or video in your gallery into a custom sticker, which can be shared with your followers. The created Cutouts are saved in your sticker pack for future use, and you can even let other users save and share your Cutouts stickers on their Stories. This feature opens up a world of creative possibilities for content creators.

The update that includes new stickers has just rolled out to Instagram. Meanwhile, it might take some time for all Instagram users globally to get the update. If new sticker packs entice you, keep your eyes on upcoming Instagram updates.