Every social media platform focuses on different types of content, and with this difference comes jargon specific to each platform. Contemporary Android tablets and Apple devices make social media accessible, so you may want to learn this jargon. Jargon comes in the way of words and abbreviations, and if you've used Instagram, you've probably encountered the abbreviation SFS. But what exactly does the term SFS mean?

What SFS means on Instagram

SFS stands for Shout-out for Shout-out or Spam for Spam. While the latter, in particular, doesn't sound too flattering, the purpose of SFS is to boost someone's Instagram account or even yours. It's a common method in social media for influencers to promote each other's content.

This mutual promotion lets a user's account reach a wider audience and gain new Instagram followers and maybe new friends. While acronyms on different platforms can have slightly different meanings, they all strive for the same outcome. Cross-promotion can boost your follower count and grow your Instagram account as a result.

Shout-outs have been a thing on YouTube since its inception. Sharing each other's content this way is common on virtually every social media platform, be it YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, or WhatsApp. For example, on Snapchat, SFS translates as Snap for Snap, but in terms of the objective, it means the same thing as on Instagram.

How to make an SFS post

Now that you know the meaning of SFS, it's time to put it into practice. The easiest way to let other users know about your intention is to include SFS hashtags in your Instagram stories and posts. Use relevant hashtags when creating an Instagram post, and tag the person or business when creating an Instagram story.

Read into the Instagram posts of others and keep track of their hashtags. If you spot an SFS hashtag, chances are you've found a potential business partner. Figuratively speaking.

Up your Instagram game with SFS

Having your content promoted on social media is crucial to your account's growth. Make sure you take advantage of SFS hashtags to drive your follower count up. The next time you're on Instagram, reach out to someone through DMs, and they might repost your latest story. If you're the target of Instagram spam posts, look into our guide on how to untag yourself from them.