Summary Instagram has begun testing Meta AI to insert AI-generated images of users in their feeds.

Meta AI's "Imagine Yourself" feature prompts its image generation tool to create user portraits unprompted, following the onboarding process.

Meta confirmed intentional insertion of AI-generated portraits, which are only visible to the individual user.

In another AI-forward move that clearly no one asked for, Instagram has begun peppering users' feeds with generative AI images of themselves in imaginary situations. The disturbing feature came after Reddit user u/Green_Video_9831 apparently used Meta AI to edit a picture of himself (via 404 Media). Journalists at 404 Media reached out to Meta, with a representative explaining, "The images are not 'ads'," but instead a feature Meta teased in September.

What the fake is going on with Meta AI?

Of all the features in the world, this is certainly one

The September Meta AI announcement did not explicitly mention that it would randomly insert AI-generated images of users into their feeds without warning. It did point out that a user would be able to "imagine yourself as a superhero or anything else right in feed, Stories and your Facebook profile pictures," and "share your AI-generated images so your friends can see." It also explained, "We’re testing new Meta AI-generated content in your Facebook and Instagram feeds, so you may see images from Meta AI created just for you (based on your interests or current trends)."

Reddit users were skeptical the claim was real, at first. The user confirmed in the comments and to 404 Media that the creepy insertions began after he used the Meta AI tool, and a Meta spokesperson backed up the assertion. This tactic is, in fact, part of the "Imagine Yourself" feature, and while it remains in the testing stage, the behavior is very much intentional on Meta's part. For what it's worth, Instagram did explcitly label the images with, "Only you can see this."

The following screenshots, provided by Meta as apparent examples of those in-feed implementations, show a user ostensibly starting the AI-generation process, and seeing one result in the form of landscape-like images. At no point does Meta indicate it would be inserting images of the user into a feed without notice.

The test comes shortly after a set of ill-received AI personalities surfaced on Facebook to widespread irritation. Meta also unleashed AI chatbots on its text- and image-based platforms early in December, which received less criticism, but also didn't include any automatically AI-generated visuals.

While generative AI is invading basically every part of the internet, this appears to be the first time a social media platform has served users fake images of themselves without explicit instructions. However, 404 Media has reported that Snapchat reserves the right to use AI-generated images of your face in ads. Jason Koebler, a co-founder of the publication, jumped on the grenade for us and uploaded his selfie to Meta AI through the "Imagine Yourself" onboarding process. At press time, he had yet to see inserted in his feed any images of himself in an imaginary room of infinite mirrors.