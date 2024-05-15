Instagram's Explore page shows photos, videos, or reels that you or your friends like. It also shows thousands of recommended posts that Instagram's algorithm thinks you might like. Most of the time, you'll find content to your taste. Still, you may come across sensitive content while using the Instagram app on an Android camera phone.

You might see posts with a warning message that reads, "This photo/video contains sensitive content that some may find offensive or disturbing." To view the content, click through the warning message on each post. Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) also gives you the same warning, and you must take an extra step to watch the sensitive content. We show you how to view sensitive content uninterrupted on Instagram.

What is Sensitive Content Control on the Instagram app?

To give users more control over what they see on their Explore page, Instagram's parent company, Meta, introduced the Sensitive Content Controls page in 2021 inside the Instagram app's Settings menu. The Sensitive Content Control setting is available on the Instagram app for Android and iPhone.

Not all content shared on Instagram is filled with information or suitable for everyone. Some people don't mind viewing explicit or sensitive content, while sensitive people may not like disturbing or unpleasant photos, videos, or reels on Instagram. Besides, similar to other platforms, you will find numerous Instagram accounts that share inappropriate content that is not suitable for children and often for adults.

Use the Sensitive Content Control setting in the Instagram app to decide how much sensitive content you can see in the app's Explore page, Search page, and Reels section. You can also use the sensitive control setting and apply it to your posts that aren't suitable for everyone.

What qualifies as sensitive content on Instagram?

Instagram defines content Recommendation Guidelines. If the content fails to follow or goes against them, it will be termed sensitive content. Instagram makes sensitive content that doesn't follow content guidelines harder to find instead of removing it from the platform.

If content doesn't follow its Community Guidelines but is eligible for recommendation, it may be allowed on the platform. The question is, what is sensitive content according to Instagram?

According to Instagram, the content below is considered sensitive:

Posts that showcase violence, such as people fighting. Graphically violent content is removed from the platform.

Sexually explicit or suggestive content, such as pictures of people in see-through clothing. Instagram removes content that includes adult nudity or sexual activity.

Posts that promote the use of regulated products, including tobacco or vaping products, adult products and services, or pharmaceutical drugs. Content that attempts to sell or trade most regulated goods is removed.

Content that may promote or showcase cosmetic procedures.

Content that makes health-related claims.

How do I enable sensitive content control on Instagram?

The process to activate Sensitive Content Control is simple. You can follow the same steps for the Instagram Android and iOS apps. Here's what you'll do:

Launch the Instagram app. Tap your profile picture in the lower-right corner. Tap the three-line menu icon in the upper-right corner. Scroll down and choose Suggested content in the Settings and activity page. Close Select Sensitive content. On the Sensitive Content Control guidelines page, tap Continue. Close Choose between three settings: More : Shows more sensitive content.

: Shows more sensitive content. Standard : Shows some sensitive content.

: Shows some sensitive content. Less: Shows less sensitive content. After selecting the option, a confirmation prompt pops up. Tap Confirm. Close

You may not see the More option if you are under 18 years of age.

After you exit the menu, the changes take effect immediately. To be on the safe side, relaunch the Instagram app.

Can you apply the sensitive post filter to your posts on Instagram?

The short answer is no. Instagram doesn't offer the option to flag your posts as sensitive. Instagram flags your posts as sensitive if it determines your posts don't follow the community guidelines.

View the content you like

Many want to hide sensitive content from their Instagram profiles for various reasons. If your children use Instagram, consider applying a more restrictive, sensitive control option to prevent your children from being exposed to harmful content. For better peace of mind, read our guide to learn how to untag yourself from annoying spam Instagram posts. If you don't get the desired user experience from Instagram, delete your Instagram account.