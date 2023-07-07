Instagram is one of the most popular and engaging social media platforms, allowing users to interact with each other and like each other's Instagram stories, reels, and posts, both from Android and iOS devices, as well as any web browser. This means Instagram works on virtually any operating system and device type, including Chromebooks.

Sometimes you can get so caught up in the timeline that you may like posts frenetically without paying much attention. There's an easy way to review your activity and check the Instagram posts you've liked in the past. Here's how to do it:

How to see your previously liked Instagram posts

Whether you use an iPhone or an Android smartphone, reviewing your Instagram account activity is easy:

Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android phone. Tap your Instagram profile picture in the lower-right corner. Open the hamburger menu by tapping its icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Your Activity. This page displays your Instagram activity, ranging from Instagram posts you've liked, comments you've posted, and more. Select the type of Instagram activity you'd like to review. Close You'll see a grid of all the commented or liked Instagram posts. You can also narrow down and sort the content using the filters at the top of the screen. Close To unlike or remove comments in bulk, tap Select in the upper-right corner, and select the items you'd like to remove comments or likes from. Then, tap Unlike to remove them.

Like you, other Instagram users can also like and comment on your posts. If you receive too many post likes, it can be hard to keep up with notifications. It's easy to review the activity on your profile page:

Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android phone. Tap the heart icon in the upper-right corner. This displays a list of recent interactions and activity with your Instagram profile. You can see who has liked your posts, commented on them, followed your profile, and more. Close

Depending on the type of content you post, it may receive a lot of likes and comments. However, you may want to hide the like counts or turn off comments on your Instagram profile for privacy reasons. Although this is part of Instagram features, it must be turned on for a specific post and doesn't apply to all the items in your profile tab. Here's how to do it:

Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android device. Tap your Instagram profile picture in the lower-right corner. Navigate to the post for which you'd like to hide likes or turn off comments. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Close Tap Hide like count or Turn off commenting.

Keep in mind you have to repeat the process for all the Instagram posts for which you'd like to control this.

Take control of your activity

Whether it's reviewing your previously liked posts or having more control over who can see post likes and comment on your Instagram posts, there are plenty of Instagram features to help you ensure your privacy and preferences are respected.

With the right settings and controls, Instagram is a fun way to interact with friends and family and reach out to people by creating interesting content. If you're new to the app and would like to learn more about it, check out our Instagram user guides on how to create Instagram Stories or post animated GIFs, which are our Influencer 101 courses.